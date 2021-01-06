Horoscope January 6: Sagittarius will win over obstacles, Libra will be unstoppable

Check your horoscope prediction and know how the stars and planets in your respective zodiac sign will affect your day today.

Aries (Mar 21-Apr 19) - Today a former romantic partner might reappear on the scene, and you maybe caught unaware with the feelings that it will stir. They have taken the initiative for a very significant reason, but you must make it clear that you have boundaries that you have no intention of crossing for them, yet.

Taurus (Apr 20-May 20) - Be honest, people will respect you and give you more responsibility. If someone is bragging a bit too much, tell them not to be so pompous. And if someone is being too humble or shy about their achievements, convince them that they deserve more attention and praise.

Gemini (May 21-Jun 20) - Your attitude will set the tone for your day today. If you're feeling up for a challenge, then you're going to be pleased with how the day unfolds. But if you're hoping to have one of those run-of-the-mill days, it's going to take you a while to get into the swing of things. But your day will end happily, knowing that you did some good work.

Cancer (Jun 21-Jul 22) - Be wary of extravagant gifts from co-workers or casual acquaintances. They could be giving you something with the expectation that they'll be getting something in return. You can't afford to be obliged to anyone at this point. You should only be acting on your behalf, not to help others get ahead.

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 22) - Keep a stiff upper lip today and use your supreme inner strength to face a fear and conquer it. It will be surprisingly simple and it will give you another achievement to celebrate. Ask around and you'll find that a few of your friends have something to celebrate too.

Virgo (Aug 23-Sep 22) - Your growing confidence is helping you impress all the right people now, but it might overwhelm you, again. So, scale back on your plans for today. You do need to be aware that if you push yourself too hard for too long, you'll run out of steam.

Libra (Sep 23-Oct 22) - When it comes to making new friends, you're going to be absolutely unstoppable today. But make sure you're choosy about the company you keep. If you start hanging out with the wrong people, you could hurt your reputation. But adding trustworthy new people to your social circle might not be easy.

Scorpio (Oct 23-Nov 21) - Your ego is growing, and that is a good thing. Now might be the right time to take the risk that has intimidated you for so long. You may finally have the faith in yourself that you need to prevail. And the reason is your healthy attitude to open your mind to new people and experiences.

Sagittarius (Nov 22-Dec 21) - This is a day you can spin to your advantage if you treat every situation with the right attitude. from a grouchy person to the overbearing boss to a messy roommate; whoever is the thorn in your side, you should try to kill them with kindness. Believe it or not, your goodwill can help you retain your good mood.

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 19) - You could be getting a lot of attention in a social situation and be warned that someone else may feel more deserving of it. The delicate dynamics of small groups is something you understand which is your charm without becoming obnoxious and people reward it with appreciation. But someone else might try to grab the spotlight in a clumsy or even rude way.

Aquarius (Jan 20-Feb 18) - This day could be unpredictable, but not knowing what's going to happen may be a good thing. Look for it to spark your creativity by the afternoon and help you get started on a new path in some aspect of your life. Finally, you've got the right attitude for trying something new.

Pisces (Feb 19-Mar 20) - Someone you care about deeply has been living in a bit of a fantasyland lately, and it's going to be your responsibility to give them a reality check. It's never fun to burst someone's bubble, so try to get this business out of the way early in the day and leave time later to meet up with this person and do something to help them stay positive.