International Nurses Day 2023: Wishes, Greetings, WhatsApp Messages And Florence Nightingale Quotes To Share

International Nurses Day is observed every year on May 12 to honour the contributions of nurses around the world. This day was first celebrated in 1965, and this particular date was chosen as it marks the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, who is considered the founder of modern-day nursing. Nurses Day recognizes the dedication, compassion, and expertise of nurses in delivering quality healthcare services and their tireless work in shaping the future of healthcare. If you have a nurse you want to thank, here are some warm messages of appreciation.

International Nurses Day 2023: Wishes And Greetings

1. Nurses' day should not be limited to just one day because they work hard every day. Happy International Nurses Day 2023.

2. Thank you for everything you do for the benefit of people and society. You are a true hero. Happy International Nurses Day 2023.

3. Nurses are no less than doctors because they work equally hard. Thank you, my superhero. Happy International Nurses Day.

4. We must respect nurses because they are our guardian angels especially when we are struggling with diseases. Happy International Nurses Day.

5. Happy International Nurses Day to you! You have my heartfelt gratitude and regards.

6. Be kind to nurses and respect their work. They leave their family just to be with us during our tough times. Happy International Nurses Day.

7. Nurses are selfless heroes who leave no stone unturned to keep their patients healthy and happy. Happy International Nurses Day 2023.

International Nurses Day: Famous Quotes By Florence Nightingale

1. Rather, ten times, die in the surf, heralding the way to a new world, than stand idly on the shore.

2. If a nurse declines to do these kinds of things for her patient, ‘because it is not her business’, I should say that nursing was not her calling.

3. No man, not even a doctor, ever gives any other definition of what a nurse should be than this – ‘devoted and obedient’. This definition would do just as well for a porter. It might even do for a horse. It would not do for a policeman.

4. And what nursing has to do in either case, is to put the patient in the best condition for nature to act upon him.

5. To be ‘in charge’ is certainly not only to carry out the proper measures yourself but to see that everyone else does so too.