International Women's Day 2022: From Dhunki to Ziddi Dil, here's the perfect playlist to celebrate womanhood!

New Delhi: Songs are a great way to get yourself pumped and feel confident about yourself. As International Women's Day 2022 is approaching soon, you need a playlist that can lift you up and unleash the spirited woman in you.

Over the years, Bollywood has given audiences many brilliant women-centric films which have inspired men and women both to achieve their full potential.

Here are a few songs that you can add to your Women's Day playlist:

1. Dhunki: This peppy song from the 2011 film 'Mere Brother Ki Dhulan' is the perfect way to start your morning. Sung by Neha Bhasin, its infectious energy will lift your mood up. The film Mere Brother Ki Dhulan starred Imran Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Ali Zafar.

2. Badal Pe Paon Hai: This is a classic women empowerment song from the popular film 'Chak De India' with brilliant lyrics by Jaideep Sahni and music by Salim-Sulaiman.It's all about moving forward and facing challenges, a much-needed attitude we all need to inculcate. As women, we might face many hurdles in life but the important thing is to support one another and step forward.

3. Love You Zindagi: This happy song from Alia Bhatt's Dear Zindagi is for all those women who are discovering the true meaning of happiness in their lives. It is composed by Amit Trivedi and sung by Jasleen Royal - a perfect combination. The film 'Dear Zindagi' dealt with mental health and the importance of taking care of yourself before seeking out connections.

4. Ziddi Dil: This powerful track from Priyanka Chopra's Mary Kom is a must-add to your women's day playlist. It's strong, fierce and bold as women should be! It's sung by Vishal Dadlani and penned by Prashant Ingole. It features the talented Priyanka Chopra who plays the real-life hero and legendary boxer Mary Kom in the film.

5. Pink anthem: Pink was one of the most intense women-centric films to come out in 2016 with its storyline and courtroom drama. The anthem in the song is sung by Jonita Gandhi with rap by EPR Iyer.

Here's wishing all the lovely women out there a very Happy International Women's Day!