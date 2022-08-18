Shri Krishna Janmashtami date: The auspicious festival of Shri Krishna Janmashtami (Lord Krishna's birthday) is being marked this year on August 18 and 19 respectively according to the Hindu calendar. The festival of Janmashtami celebrates the birthday of Lord Krishna, also known by the name Gokulashtami in many places.

JANMASHTAMI SHUBH PUJA MUHURAT:

Krishna Janmashtami on Thursday, August 18, 2022

Nishita Puja Time - 12:03 AM to 12:47 AM, Aug 19

Duration - 00 Hours 44 Mins

Mid Night Moment - 12:25 AM, Aug 19

Chandrodaya Moment - 11:04 PM Krishna Dashami

Ashtami Tithi Begins - 09:20 PM on Aug 18, 2022

Ashtami Tithi Ends - 10:59 PM on Aug 19, 2022

Rohini Nakshatra Begins - 01:53 AM on Aug 20, 2022

Rohini Nakshatra Ends - 04:40 AM on Aug 21, 2022

DAHI HANDI TIMINGS:

Dahi Handi on Friday, August 19, 2022

Parana as per Dharma Shastra

Parana Time - after 10:59 PM, Aug 19

On Parana Day Ashtami Tithi End Time - 10:59 PM

Janmashtami without Rohini Nakshatra

Alternate Parana as per Dharma Shastra

Parana Time - after 05:52 AM, Aug 19

Parana can be done on next day sunrise after Deva Puja, Visarjan etc.

Parana as per modern tradition in society

Parana Time - after 12:47 AM, Aug 19 at many places in India, Parana is done after Nishita i.e. Hindu midnight

(Puja Timings as per Drikpanchang.com)

JANMASHTAMI PUJA VIDHI VIDHAAN

The Lord is pleased with pure devotion and the intention behind the prayer. Therefore, even if an elaborate procedure is not followed, still he will listen to your genuine and heartfelt prayers.

Firstly, you can make or purchase a cradle and place Lord Krishna's idol in it. Pray with utmost bhakti and pure mind, heart body and soul to invoke the Lord. With folded hands pray to him to accept your puja.

Then, clean his feet with water (you can also use the holy Ganga Jal) and perform the Abhishekam. Also, you can use milk and water to bathe the Lord.

Take a fresh, unused cloth to wipe the Lord's idol, and adorn him with new clothes. After that, tie a mouli thread to Laddoo Gopal.

You can offer a janeyu thread to the Lord also which is sacred in nature.

Apply Chandan or sandalwood to the Lord, adorn him with new jewellery items which are easily available with Krishna clothes in the market.

Place fresh flowers before him, lit the incense sticks and pray to the Lord.

Invoke the Lord and immerse yourself in his bhakti.

You can then place the Prasad or Naivedhyam prepared at home or sweets which you have bought. Lit the dhoop, incense sticks followed by Tamboolam which includes paan, supari, fruits and money.

JANMASHTAMI VRAT RITUAL

On Janmashtami, devotees observe a day-long fast and break it only at the stroke of 12 (the midnight) with fruits and prasad which is first offered to the Lord.

Sweets are prepared and distributed amongst friends, relatives and others. During this time, Krishna bhajans are recited and devotees sing-dance and pray to the Lord.

As the clock strikes 12 at midnight, break your fast with the prasad. Devotees observing fast should keep the Prarna time in mind before breaking the fast or vrat.

Happy Shri Krishna Janmashtami to all!