New Delhi: The much-awaited Krishna Janmashtami is being celebrated this year on August 18 and 19 respectively, depending upon the Hindu calendar. The festival holds importance globally as Shri Krishna devotees celebrate the day which gusto. The festival of Janmashtami celebrates the birthday of Lord Krishna, also known by the name Gokulashtami in many places.

On this day, some observe fast while others pray to the Lord at the strike of midnight and share the prasad. On the occasion of Janmashtami, try these innovative and tempting recipes curated by Chef Manish Mehrotra which are ideal for festivities:

Almond and Saffron Festive Kashmiri Naan Bread Recipe:

For Dough

Refined flour 250 gms

Almond powder 50 gms

Desi ghee (clarified butter) 40 gms

Yeast 8 gms

Salt 5 gms

Fine sugar 50 gms

Full fat milk 150 ml

Saffron ½ gm

For topping of bread

Almond flakes 15 gms

Cranberries 5 gms

Tutti frutti 5 gms

Dry rose petals 5 gms

Method

Make the dough

• warm milk and soak saffron in it. make dough by mixing all ingredients with this milk.

• divide the dough in 2 equal parts and leave for 20 minutes to leaven

Baking bread

• take a baking sheet and give each dough a round shape by hands. it should be ½ inch in

thickness. top it with almond flakes, cranberries, tutti fruti and dry rose petals.

• allow it to proof for 5 minutes and then bake it at 180 c for 2-3 minutes or till golden in colour.

Almond & Cauliflower Rice Salad Recipe:

Ingredients:

· Almond with skin 1 cup

· Pulsed cauliflower 2 cups

· Sea salt to taste

· Black pepper powder ½ tsp

· Chopped fresh coriander 1 tbsp

· Lemon juice 2 tsp

· Chopped root ginger 1 tsp

· Chopped green chilli 1 tsp

· Cumin seed ½ tsp

· Olive oil 2 tbsp

Method:

· Roast the almonds with skin in preheated oven at 180 degree celsius for 4 minutes and cut into slivers, once it is cooled

· In a pan, heat olive oil and crackle cumin seed, add chopped ginger, chopped green chilli and saute for 10-15 seconds

· Stir-in pulsed cauliflower and cook for a minute or till tender

· Take off the pan from flame and finish up with lemon juice, freshly chopped coriander and adjust seasoning with salt and pepper

· Add roasted slivered almonds to it

· Serve fluffy textured pulao



Happy Shri Krishna Janmashtami to all!