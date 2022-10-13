Karwa Chauth 2022 moonrise time: Check out moon timings in your city - check full list here

Karwa Chauth 2022 moonrise: Today (October 13, 2022) is Karwa Chauth. The fasting at Karwa Chauth is done on the fourth day of Krishna Paksha Chaturthi in the Hindu month of Kartik. On this day, married women observe a nirjala vrat and don't even drink water the whole day. In the evening, Karwa Chauth Puja is performed. After sighting the moon, water is offered to Moon God from an earthen pot. Following the moon rise, through a sieve, women look at the moon and then at their husband's faces. After this, the fast is broken by women when their husbands feed them.

Karwa Chauth: Moonrise across Indian cities

For married women, especially in northern and western parts of India, Karwa Chauth is one of the most important festivals. On this day, women fast to pray for the long life of their husbands and happy married life. The moonrise timing is very important on the day of Karwa Chauth as women break the fast only after sighting the moon. Let's check out the moon rise time in different cities across the country.

New Delhi: 8.09 pm

Gurgaon (Haryana): 8.11 pm

Noida (Uttar Pradesh): 8.09 pm

Jammu: 8.09 pm

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): 7.58 pm

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): 8.02 pm

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh): 8.04 pm

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): 8.21 pm

Jaipur (Rajasthan): 8.19 pm

Mohali (Punjab): 8.07 pm

Chandigarh (Punjab): 8.06 pm

Ahmedabad (Gujarat): 8.41 pm

Pune (Maharashtra): 8.45 pm

Mumbai (Maharashtra): 8.48 pm

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): 8.29 pm

Bengaluru (Karnataka): 8.40 pm

Hyderabad (Telangana): 8.28 pm

Kochi (Kerala): 8.51 pm

Kolkata (West Bengal): 7.37 pm

Patna (Bihar): 7.44 pm

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha): 7.52 pm

Guwahati (Assam): 7.15 pm

Shillong (Meghalaya): 7.16 pm

Kohima (Nagaland): 7:07 pm

Imphal (Manipur): 7:09 pm

Aizawl (Mizoram): 7:16 pm

Agartala (Tripura): 7:22 pm

Gangtok (Sikkim): 7:26 pm

Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh): 7:06 pm

Port Blair (Andaman): 7.40 pm

(Source: Drik Panchang)

However, one must keep in mind that the moon's visibility is also dependent on the weather condition at that time, in the particular city.

Also read: Karwa Chauth 2022 is today: List of puja samagri, puja vidhi, shubh muhurat, timing and more