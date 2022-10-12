Karwa Chauth Vrat 2022: Six fasting tips for working women

Karwa Chauth 2022: On October 13, India will observe Karwa Chauth, when married women will fast and pray for their husband's long life and happy married life. The fasting at Karwa Chauth is done on the fourth day of Krishna Paksha Chaturthi in the Hindu month of Kartik. The auspicious festival is celebrated mainly in parts of northern and western India. While traditionally, women observe 'nirjala' vrat (fasting without drinking water), for many working women today - especially those engaged in taxing and critical jobs - rigorous fast may be difficult to observe. Here are some tips for young working women on Karwa Chauth:

Have a wholesome Sargi: Given to a daughter-in-law by a mother-in-law, sargi is consumed in the early morning (before sunrise) of Karwa Chauth, before the vrat commences. Pay special attention to sargi if you are working on this day. Have plenty of nuts and milk products - these are rich in protein and will keep you fuller and energetic for a longer period.

Take rest: Try to schedule your work in such a way that even in the office, you are not over-working yourself. Don't pack this day with activities, save your energy.

Ritual modification: You can seek the advice of your family's elders, but if you can't take a break from work, you can modify the rituals to take care of your health. You can sip on juices to keep yourself hydrated and energetic.

Distract yourself: Our brain is immensely powerful and if you keep thinking of the fast, you might start feeling more hungry and thirsty. Try to keep yourself distracted and think of all the celebrations and the fun you will have in the morning.

Don't visit the pantry during lunch: Seeing your colleagues eating while you are fasting can't be easy. Instead of visiting the panty, take a walk. You can ask other colleagues to join who are also observing the fast. If you are out for a stroll alone, listen to music to keep yourself distracted.

Break your fast with water: When you break the fast, do not gulp down food immediately in one go. Even if you have a headache, don't drink caffeine. It's advisable to sip on the water slowly when you open the fast. Opt for healthy food in meals and not fried food.

Also read: Karwa Chauth 2022 vrat: DO NOT have tea or coffee - check dos and don'ts of fasting