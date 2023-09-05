Krishna Janmashtami 2023: Preparing Traditional Dhaniya Panjiri Bhog- 4 Recipes With Tips

Janmashtami, also known as Krishnashtami or Gokulashtami, celebrates the festival of Lord Krishna's birth. This year's Krishna Paksha Ashtami dates from 3:37 p.m. on September 6 to 4:14 p.m. on September 7 and coincides with the Ashtami day of Krishna Paksha. Devotees eagerly await Janmashtami, flocking to temples adorned with Krishna's idols with colourful flowers. To find peace and success, some devotees also fast till midnight. Prasad offerings made to Lord Krishna, including a variety of foods distributed as prasad with Panjiri given special attention, are an important component of the festival.

Every year, the birth of Lord Krishna is celebrated on Krishna Janmashtami or Krishna Jayanti. This year's celebration, also known as Gokul Ashtami, will begin on September 6 at 3:37 p.m. and conclude on September 8 at 3:37 a.m.

Krishna Janmashtami 2023: 4 Traditional Panjiri Recipes

Panjiri is a dish that is prepared in many Indian homes among the many other dishes and sweets that are prepared as Prashad for Lord Krishna. Given that Panjiri is thought to be Lord Krishna's favourite food, it is a staple of the prasads offered to him. Panjiri can be made in a variety of ways. These five traditional panjiris can be made and offered to the deity as Prashad this Janmashtami.

Dhaniya Panjiri

Dhaniya panjiri, one of the most popular panjiris prepared on Janmashtami, is an excellent representation of aroma and flavour. It is quite simple to make and contains coriander seeds. Dhaniya panjiri only needs to be roasted in ghee and set aside. Then, roast the powdered sugar and other dried fruits and nuts, such as makhanas. Mix and serve.

Nariyal Panjiri

This panjiri variation is simple to make and delicious because it is made with grated coconut. Simply dry roast some grated coconut and muskmelon seeds in separate pans to make this panjiri for Janmashtami. Add green cardamoms and sugar powder. Add grated coconut and dry fruits to the melon seeds. Mix and cook well. Serve as prashad to the deity.

Dry Fruit Panjiri

Panjiri is a simple Prasad recipe that can be made richer and sweeter by including dry fruits. Ghee should be heated before adding various dry fruits to make panjiri. These dry fruits have been roasted; set them aside. Makhanas should then be roasted till crispy. The crushed dry fruits and powdered sugar should then be added to the roasted wheat flour in ghee. Make and enjoy.

Besan Panjiri

One of the most delicious panjiris you can have is besan panjiri. To create this panjiri, dry roast the besan in a pan of hot ghee until it turns golden and fragrant. Then, incorporate chopped dry fruits such as whole fox nuts, pistachios, and almonds. Sugar and cardamom powder should be added. Once well combined, the dish is finished.

Tips for Preparing Perfect Panjiri For Janmashtami Prasad

- Choose Top-Quality Products: Start with whole coriander seeds, dry fruits, and besan while making Coriander Panjiri. Make certain they are well-cleaned.

- Eliminate Moisture: To achieve the greatest outcomes, think about exposing the coriander seeds to sunlight.

- Coriander should be lightly roasted before being used to make Coriander Panjiri. Ghee should be used in this process.

- To retain a coarse texture and prevent a powdery consistency, grind the coriander slowly in a mixer after it has cooled.

- Depending on your choice, prepare the dry fruits by either roughly grinding them or simply mixing them into the Panjiri after they have been fried.

- Add Sugar Candy Powder: To give your Panjiri Prasad a sweet touch, finely powder some sugar candy and combine it with the remaining ingredients.

- Complete mixing: Use a hand mixer to fully incorporate all the components.

- When creating flour-based panjiri, be sure to roast the flour until it turns golden and releases a mild aroma.

- Cool Before Adding Sweetener: To keep the correct consistency, the flour needs enough time to cool before adding dried fruits and sweets.

