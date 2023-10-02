Lal Bahadur Shastri 119th Birth Anniversary: Remembering Shastriji Ideals, Influences And Impact

Lal Bahadur Shastri, the second Prime Minister of India, was born on October 2, 1904. He was known for his simplicity, honesty, and commitment to social justice. While there isn't an exhaustive list of his favorite books or ideologies, we can discuss some of the principles and ideologies he adhered to and appreciated.

Lal Bahadur Shastri Birth Anniversary: Ideologies

Lal Bahadur Shastri, India's revered leader, was deeply rooted in Gandhian philosophy, socialism, and a vision of national unity. Explore how these ideologies shaped his tenure and left a lasting impact on India's socio-political landscape.

1. Gandhian Philosophy

Shastri was deeply influenced by Mahatma Gandhi's principles of non-violence, truth, and civil disobedience. He actively participated in the Indian independence movement and was inspired by Gandhi's approach to social and political change.

2. Socialism and Social Justice

Shastri believed in socialism and wanted to reduce the gap between the privileged and the underprivileged. He worked towards implementing policies that aimed at improving the living conditions of the poor and addressing social inequalities.

3. Self-sufficiency and Agricultural Growth

Shastri emphasized self-sufficiency in food production and urged the nation to increase agricultural productivity. His slogan "Jai Jawan Jai Kisan" (Hail the soldier, Hail the farmer) highlighted the importance of both the armed forces and the agricultural sector in the nation's progress.

4. National Unity and Integrity

Shastri was a proponent of national unity and integrity. During his tenure as Prime Minister, he led the country through the Indo-Pakistan War of 1965 and encouraged unity and resilience among the citizens.

Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti: 3 Favorite Books

While specific information about Shastri's favorite books is not widely documented, it is known that he had a penchant for reading and educating himself. He was a well-read individual with a deep interest in various subjects, including philosophy, politics, and literature.

Some of the books that might have influenced him include:

1. The Story of My Experiments with Truth by Mahatma Gandhi: Gandhi's autobiography, where he shares his principles and experiences, could have been a significant influence on Shastri.

2. Hind Swaraj by Mahatma Gandhi: This book reflects Gandhi's vision for India and his critique of modern civilization, which could have shaped Shastri's views on self-governance and Indian society.

3. My Experiments with Truth by M. K. Gandhi: An important work that provides insights into Gandhi's philosophy and ideology, which were central to Shastri's political beliefs.

On his birth anniversary, it is essential to remember Lal Bahadur Shastri's contributions to India and honor the principles he stood for, including simplicity, integrity, and the welfare of the common people.