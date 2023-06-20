LIVE Updates | Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2023: Odisha All Set For Its Biggest Festival

The Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra is an important annual festival held in Odhisha's Puri. It is an annual chariot festival dedicated to Lord Jagannath, the Lord of the Universe and a form of Lord Krishna. The pious festival is also known as Navadina Yatra, Dasavatara Yatra, and Gundicha Yatra. As per the traditional Odia calendar, it is celebrated on the 2nd day of Shukla Paksha and holds major significance among Hindus, especially among devotees in the state. The Puri Rath Yatra 2023 is celebrated from June 20 and devotees from across the country and even different parts of the world are expected to visit the state and the temple town during this period. Apart from Lord Jagannath, devotees also worship his siblings and Gods Balram and Subhadra during this festival.

