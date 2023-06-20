LIVE Updates | Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2023: Odisha All Set For Its Biggest Festival
The annual Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra is being celebrated with pomp, devotion, and enthusiasm today, June 20, 2023, in the temple town of Puri in Odisha.
Trending Photos
The Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra is an important annual festival held in Odhisha's Puri. It is an annual chariot festival dedicated to Lord Jagannath, the Lord of the Universe and a form of Lord Krishna. The pious festival is also known as Navadina Yatra, Dasavatara Yatra, and Gundicha Yatra. As per the traditional Odia calendar, it is celebrated on the 2nd day of Shukla Paksha and holds major significance among Hindus, especially among devotees in the state. The Puri Rath Yatra 2023 is celebrated from June 20 and devotees from across the country and even different parts of the world are expected to visit the state and the temple town during this period. Apart from Lord Jagannath, devotees also worship his siblings and Gods Balram and Subhadra during this festival.
Stay with Zee News for the latest news updates on Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra.
Puri Rath Yatra 2023 Live: Thousands Witnessed Nabajouban Darshan On Monday
Thousands of devotees witnessed the reappearance of sibling deities - Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath on the occasion of 'Nabajouban Darshan' at the Puri Srimandir here on Monday.
Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023: Arrangements For Yatra
"The state government has also made elaborate arrangements keeping in view the hot and humid weather condition in Puri. Volunteers will sprinkle water on the devotees, and a green corridor has also been formed for any health emergency," news agency PTI quoted chief Secretary P K Jena as saying.
Rath Yatra 2023: Odisha Makes Elaborate Arrangements
As many as 180 platoons (1 platoon comprises 30 personnel) of security forces were deployed in Puri. The town has been divided into different zones and sections for smooth traffic management. A Coast Guard helicopter has also been pressed into service for beach patrolling. Interceptor boats will be stationed at Paradip for any contingency, till July 2.
Rath Yatra 2023: Significance Of Chariot Pulling
On this auspicious day of Rath Yatra, the idols of Lord Jagannath, Balram, and Subhadra are brought out from Puri's famous Jagannath Temple. They are placed on their chariots, which are then pulled by thick ropes by devotees all across the city. This practice is considered holy and Lord Jagannath is believed to bless devotees with happiness, prosperity, and good health.
Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023: Date and Time
Dwitiya Tithi Started: Monday, 19 June 2023 at 11:25 am.
Dwitiya Tithi Ends: Tuesday, 20 June 2023 at 1:07 pm.
Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023: Date and Time
Dwitiya Tithi Started: Monday, 19 June 2023 at 11:25 am.
Dwitiya Tithi Ends: Tuesday, 20 June 2023 at 1:07 pm.