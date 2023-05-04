Lunar Eclipse 2023: When And How To Watch Year's First Chandra Grahan On May 5

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth passes between the Sun and the Moon, causing the Earth's shadow to fall on the Moon. During a lunar eclipse, the Moon appears to darken and may take on a reddish or orange tint. This is because some of the Earth's atmosphere refracts or bends sunlight around the Earth and onto the Moon, casting a reddish hue.

There are three types of lunar eclipses: total lunar eclipse, partial lunar eclipse, and penumbral lunar eclipse. A total lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes completely through the Earth's umbra or dark shadow. A partial lunar eclipse occurs when only a portion of the Moon passes through the Earth's umbra, while a penumbral lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes through the Earth's penumbra or outer shadow.

On May 5, the penumbral lunar eclipse will be a relatively subtle astronomical event, as the Moon will only pass through the Earth's penumbral shadow. During a penumbral lunar eclipse, the Moon moves through the faint, outer part of the Earth's shadow, which causes a subtle darkening of the lunar surface. Unlike a total or partial lunar eclipse, the Moon does not appear to change color during a penumbral eclipse.

On May 5, 2023, the sky gazers will witness the full flower moon and Penumbral lunar eclipse. It is believed that the moon will reach its full phase at 11:04 pm IST on May 5. What makes this full moon extra special is that it will pass through Earth’s penumbral shadow, which will vary slightly dim the northern part of the moon's disk.

People in Asia, Africa, Australia, and most of Europe will be able to witness the deep penumbral lunar eclipse peak at 10:52 pm IST. The penumbral lunar eclipse will be visible to the naked eye and it will begin at 8:45 pm IST on May 5 and will end at 1:02 am IST on May 6.

How to watch:

Watching a penumbral lunar eclipse can be a fascinating event to experience. Here are some tips on how to watch the penumbral lunar eclipse on May 5 -

Check The Timings:

Check and confirm the time of the penumbral lunar eclipse. Make sure you know when it will start, its peak hour and when will it end, so you can plan accordingly.

Find An Ideal Location:

A penumbral lunar eclipse is visible to the naked eye, although the darkening of the Moon will be subtle. Find a location with an unobstructed view of the eastern horizon and look up at the Moon during the eclipse.

Binoculars:

Binoculars can help you see more detail during a penumbral lunar eclipse. They can make the Moon appear larger and closer, allowing you to see any changes in brightness or color more easily.

Telescopes:

Telescopes can provide even more magnification and detail during a lunar eclipse. If you have access to a telescope, try using it to observe the Moon during the penumbral eclipse.

Livestream:

Many astronomy websites and organizations will provide live streams of lunar eclipses, allowing you to watch the eclipse from the comfort of your own home. Look for websites that provide high-quality, real-time footage of the eclipse.

Photography:

You can also photograph a penumbral lunar eclipse using a camera with a telephoto lens or a telescope. Use a tripod to keep your camera steady, and experiment with different shutter speeds and ISO settings to capture the eclipse as it progresses.

Protect Your Eyes:

Even during a lunar eclipse, it is advised never to look at it directly. Always use proper eye protection, such as eclipse glasses to protect your eyes if you plan to witness the eclipse with naked eyes.

