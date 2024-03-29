March Extravaganza: Music Concerts, Festivals And Exhibitions To Attend This Long Weekend

As the weather begins to become hotter, embracing the summer spirit becomes captivating. March ending promises a vibrant array of events to relish, from lively concerts to insightful exhibitions. This year March ends with a long weekend where people are planning trips or going to visit family back home. If you have no travel plans on March 30-31, and want to enjoy the city buzz then here's a curated list to enrich your weekends with unforgettable experiences.

Atul Khatri Live in Mumbai

Laughter truly stands as a beacon of therapy! It's an undeniable truth, especially evident in the uproarious evenings crafted by stand-up comedians. This weekend, indulge in an unforgettable experience filled with laughter, comedy, and sheer joy as Atul Khatri takes the stage for a live stand-up comedy show in Mumbai.

When: March 31, 7.30 PM onwards

Where: Infiniti Mall

Entry fee: Rs 499 onwards

The Grub Fest - Spring Fling- Delhi

The Grub Fest, a leading food festival in India, is marking its tenth anniversary with a Spring Fling-themed celebration. The event will showcase a wide range of delicious cuisines, an impressive lineup of artists, and captivating installations.

When: March 30-31, 2 PM onwards

Where: JLN Stadium, Gate No. 14, Delhi

Entry fee: Rs 750 onwards

Kisi Ko Batana Mat ft. Anubhav Singh Bassi- Bengaluru

Experience the ultimate laughter with the special stand-up comedy show 'Kisi Ko Batana Mat' featuring Anubhav Singh Bassi. Stand-up comedy artists bring shows filled with immense laughter and joy, making weekends incomplete without them.

When: 30-31 March, 2024

Where: Dr B.R Ambedkar Bhavan, MLR Convention Centre: Whitefield, Bengaluru

Entry fee: Rs 799 onwards

Main Shayar Toh Nahi ft Manhar Set- Delhi

Manhar Seth's comedic flair infuses wit and relatability into his anecdotes, often intertwining poetry to offer a unique and amusing take on shayari (poetry). His style adds a fresh, humorous perspective, making the world of shayari accessible and enjoyable for a diverse audience.

When: March 31, 6.30 PM onwards

Where: Kedarnath Sahni Auditorium, Delhi

Entry fee: Rs 499 onwards

The Art Maze- Delhi

Inspired by the works of five prominent Indian artists - Lakshman Pai, Raja Ravi Verma, Jamini Roy, SH Raza, and Vivan Sundram - "The Art Maze" invites participants to engage hands-on with various mediums, including paper mache, strings, paint, and more. As a community artwork, "The Art Maze" is a continual work in progress, symbolizing the ongoing dialogue between artists and their audiences.

When: Till March 31st, 12:00 noon onwards

Where: The Plaza, Nexus Select CITYWALK, Saket

IPL 2024 Match

The IPL 2024 season is in full swing, offering exciting matches on March 30-31. You can easily book tickets to your favourite IPL team's games by using online platforms like BookMyShow or Paytm Insider. The fee range for the IPL 2024 across the stadiums can start at 399 rupees and go up to 42,300 rupees.

March 30, 7:30 pm: Lucknow Supergiants (LSG) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS), Lucknow.

March 31, 3:30 pm: Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Ahmedabad.

March 31, 7:30 pm: Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Vizag.

American Pride Soda Music Festival- Kolkata

Experience the festival's vibrant ambience, pulsating with the rhythms of Bollywood beats, courtesy of the SANAM band. Delight your taste buds at the array of tempting food stalls, while endless entertainment ensures an enriching exploration of culture, music, and joy. This outdoor spectacle guarantees a memorable time for everyone, boasting an electrifying roster of performers and exciting culinary offerings.

When: March 30, 4 PM onwards

Where: Nicco Park

Entry fee: Rs 799 onwards

The Lil Flea, Mumbai

Experience the jubilant return of Mumbai's beloved flea market, The Lil Flea, as it celebrates its remarkable 10th Anniversary. This iconic event promises to showcase over 400 indigenous Indian brands, an array of stalls offering delectable cuisine, captivating live music performances, and an assortment of delightful activities. Immerse yourself in the enchanting melodies of live music, engage in interactive workshops, and revel in the artistic ambience that awaits you at this year's flea market.

When: Till Sunday 31st March, 3 PM onwards

Where: Jio World Garden, Mumbai

Entry fee: Rs 475/-

Vishal Mishra's Pehle Bhi Main Indian Tour- Mumbai

Award-winning vocalist, versatile artist, and producer Vishal Mishra is set to launch his 'Pehle Bhi Main' India Tour in Mumbai. If you're a fan of live concerts, you won't want to miss Vishal Mishra's electrifying performance in Mumbai this weekend.

When: March 30, 6:30 PM onwards

Where: MMRDA Ground, Mumbai

Entry fee: Rs 799 onwards

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)