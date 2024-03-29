March Extravaganza: Music Concerts, Festivals And Exhibitions To Attend This Long Weekend
Everyone is gearing up for a perfect financial year ending like no other, with a dazzling array of events ranging from art exhibitions, and museums to music festivals.
As the weather begins to become hotter, embracing the summer spirit becomes captivating. March ending promises a vibrant array of events to relish, from lively concerts to insightful exhibitions. This year March ends with a long weekend where people are planning trips or going to visit family back home. If you have no travel plans on March 30-31, and want to enjoy the city buzz then here's a curated list to enrich your weekends with unforgettable experiences.
Atul Khatri Live in Mumbai
Laughter truly stands as a beacon of therapy! It's an undeniable truth, especially evident in the uproarious evenings crafted by stand-up comedians. This weekend, indulge in an unforgettable experience filled with laughter, comedy, and sheer joy as Atul Khatri takes the stage for a live stand-up comedy show in Mumbai.
When: March 31, 7.30 PM onwards
Where: Infiniti Mall
Entry fee: Rs 499 onwards
The Grub Fest - Spring Fling- Delhi
The Grub Fest, a leading food festival in India, is marking its tenth anniversary with a Spring Fling-themed celebration. The event will showcase a wide range of delicious cuisines, an impressive lineup of artists, and captivating installations.
When: March 30-31, 2 PM onwards
Where: JLN Stadium, Gate No. 14, Delhi
Entry fee: Rs 750 onwards
Kisi Ko Batana Mat ft. Anubhav Singh Bassi- Bengaluru
Experience the ultimate laughter with the special stand-up comedy show 'Kisi Ko Batana Mat' featuring Anubhav Singh Bassi. Stand-up comedy artists bring shows filled with immense laughter and joy, making weekends incomplete without them.
When: 30-31 March, 2024
Where: Dr B.R Ambedkar Bhavan, MLR Convention Centre: Whitefield, Bengaluru
Entry fee: Rs 799 onwards
Main Shayar Toh Nahi ft Manhar Set- Delhi
Manhar Seth's comedic flair infuses wit and relatability into his anecdotes, often intertwining poetry to offer a unique and amusing take on shayari (poetry). His style adds a fresh, humorous perspective, making the world of shayari accessible and enjoyable for a diverse audience.
When: March 31, 6.30 PM onwards
Where: Kedarnath Sahni Auditorium, Delhi
Entry fee: Rs 499 onwards
The Art Maze- Delhi
Inspired by the works of five prominent Indian artists - Lakshman Pai, Raja Ravi Verma, Jamini Roy, SH Raza, and Vivan Sundram - "The Art Maze" invites participants to engage hands-on with various mediums, including paper mache, strings, paint, and more. As a community artwork, "The Art Maze" is a continual work in progress, symbolizing the ongoing dialogue between artists and their audiences.
When: Till March 31st, 12:00 noon onwards
Where: The Plaza, Nexus Select CITYWALK, Saket
IPL 2024 Match
The IPL 2024 season is in full swing, offering exciting matches on March 30-31. You can easily book tickets to your favourite IPL team's games by using online platforms like BookMyShow or Paytm Insider. The fee range for the IPL 2024 across the stadiums can start at 399 rupees and go up to 42,300 rupees.
March 30, 7:30 pm: Lucknow Supergiants (LSG) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS), Lucknow.
March 31, 3:30 pm: Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Ahmedabad.
March 31, 7:30 pm: Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Vizag.
American Pride Soda Music Festival- Kolkata
Experience the festival's vibrant ambience, pulsating with the rhythms of Bollywood beats, courtesy of the SANAM band. Delight your taste buds at the array of tempting food stalls, while endless entertainment ensures an enriching exploration of culture, music, and joy. This outdoor spectacle guarantees a memorable time for everyone, boasting an electrifying roster of performers and exciting culinary offerings.
When: March 30, 4 PM onwards
Where: Nicco Park
Entry fee: Rs 799 onwards
The Lil Flea, Mumbai
Experience the jubilant return of Mumbai's beloved flea market, The Lil Flea, as it celebrates its remarkable 10th Anniversary. This iconic event promises to showcase over 400 indigenous Indian brands, an array of stalls offering delectable cuisine, captivating live music performances, and an assortment of delightful activities. Immerse yourself in the enchanting melodies of live music, engage in interactive workshops, and revel in the artistic ambience that awaits you at this year's flea market.
When: Till Sunday 31st March, 3 PM onwards
Where: Jio World Garden, Mumbai
Entry fee: Rs 475/-
Vishal Mishra's Pehle Bhi Main Indian Tour- Mumbai
Award-winning vocalist, versatile artist, and producer Vishal Mishra is set to launch his 'Pehle Bhi Main' India Tour in Mumbai. If you're a fan of live concerts, you won't want to miss Vishal Mishra's electrifying performance in Mumbai this weekend.
When: March 30, 6:30 PM onwards
Where: MMRDA Ground, Mumbai
Entry fee: Rs 799 onwards
