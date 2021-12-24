Merry Christmas 2021: Shubhangi Atre, Simaran Kaur, Additi Gupta and more reveal their plans

MUMBAI: Christmas is around the corner and its time for celebration. Television actors are also geared up to celebrate it and have opened up about their plans. 'Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii' actress Additi Gupta has always preferred to be with her near and dear ones on this special day and this year tool she has similar plans.

She says, "The way I celebrate it today is not far from what Christmas has always been for me ? the coming together of friends and family. So, without fail I ring in an early celebration with a Christmas party that is always at my home with my nearest and dearest friends and family".

Simaran Kaur of 'Aggar Tum Na Hote' likes everything about Christmas- beautifully decorated Christmas tree, carols, sweets, plum cakes and of course everyone's favourite Santa Claus. She recalls celebrating this festival during her school days.

She says, "I celebrate Christmas with my family by decorating my home with special lights. I even go to a church and go shopping with my mom for my Christmas present. I have studied in a Christian school, Mater Dei in New Delhi. My fondest memory to date has been that I played the role of Santa's reindeer 'Rudolph' and we performed carols with my friends and teachers. I wish to Santa that he makes our world COVID-free so that everyone can enjoy the Christmas festival happily with their loved ones."

'Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na' actor Avinesh Rekhi shares his fondest memory of Christmas, when he went to Germany and enjoyed there for entire week with family.

"I had gone to Germany with my extended family, especially for the festive celebrations. It was so much fun because for the first time I had actually celebrated the festival for the whole week, right from buying the Christmas tree to decorating it to calling our friends over at home and exchanging gifts and whatnot. On Christmas Eve, the whole city was lit up, and people were enjoying the day like there was no tomorrow. This year I haven`t planned anything as such, but I might be going for a quick getaway to a place nearby."

'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai' famed Shubhangi Atre reveals her secret wish she made to Santa Claus in her childhood.

She shares, "In my school days, a classmate of mine was sharing a story that how Santa Claus came and hung a badminton racket on the Christmas tree, she had at her place. I was very young and believed it was a true story. Though the Christmas celebration was over, I thought of making a similar wish to Santa that I wanted a tape recorder as I was very fond of music and dance. I cut out a Christmas tree from paper and coloured it green and wrote a tape recorder on it, assuming I would be receiving it the next day from Santa Claus."

"And it magically did happen, and my Santa was none other than my father. My father was my Santa, and keeping the legacy alive, I am my daughter's secret Santa every year and get her whatever she wishes. I wish my fans a Merry Christmas and urge them also to be a secret Santa for their loved ones," adds the actress on how her wish was fulfilled by her father.