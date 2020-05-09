Mother's Day 2020: These adorable WhatsApp, Facebook and text messages to say 'you care'!

Mother's Day is dedicated to all the moms who are your first teachers and help a child move towards his goals. You take your first baby steps into this world by holding your mother's hand. Every year, on the second Sunday of May, Mother's Day is celebrated to honour the mothers who unconditionally love and nurture their kids.

Although, we don't really need to follow any single day for expressing our love and gratitude towards our moms, yet if ever we have to make her feel special then perhaps this one dedicated day for all the mothers is the perfect way to do so.

On this Mother's Day, let's take some time out and wish a happy 'mother's day' through these cool Whatsapp and text messages.

Here's wishing a happy Mother's Day to all our readers and especially to supermoms out there!