Mother's Day 2023 In India: Date, History, Significance - All You Need To Know

Mother's Day is held on the second Sunday of May, so every year the date changes. While some countries celebrate the occasion on other dates, in India, the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, May's second Sunday is celebrated as Mother's Day. While every day is technically a day when mothers should be celebrated, this is a special occasion when we show our love and appreciation for our mothers and mother figures in our lives.

Mother's Day Date In 2023

This time in 2023, Mother's Day will be observed on May 14, which is the second Sunday of May 2023. Mother's Day will be observed on Sunday, May 12, 2024.

Mother's Day 2023: History

In ancient times, Greeks and Romans held festivals in honour of mother goddesses Rhea and Cybele. So while we can trace the history back to olden times, the modern Mother's Day version finds in roots in the early 20th century United States. Anna Jarvis (1864-1948) was an American activist who wanted to celebrate her mother, Ann Reeves Jarvis, who worked as a community health advocate. Inspired by her mother's tireless work, and the sacrifices and role all mothers play in general, Anna began campaigning for a national day of recognition for mothers in the early 1900s. She was successful in her endeavour and the day become an official holiday in the United States in 1914 when Woodrow Wilson - the 28th President of the United States of America - signed a proclamation designating the second Sunday in May as Mother's Day. This was how it all began.

Mother's Day 2023: Significance

While different customs and cultures may prevail in different countries, the sentiment behind the celebration of Mother's Day remains the same - a day when we express our love and gratitude for our mothers, for their tireless efforts to bring up their children, the constant caretaking and being the biggest supporter of their kids. It's a day to acknowledge the unconditional love that they have for their children - it's often touted as the biggest love that humans know of.

Mother's Day In India

Mothers have always been revered in the country and this is another day when people show their love and gratitude for their moms. And it's not just mothers - biological or adoptive - Mother's Day also celebrates the mother-like figure in our lives - grandmothers, aunts, and mothers-in-law. India also celebrates Mother's Day on the second Sunday of May.