Narak Chaturdashi 2022: Why is Yamraj worshipped? Do's and don'ts of Narak Chaturdashi

Narak Chaturdashi 2022: Narak Chatudashi is celebrated a day before Deepawali and is also known as Choti Diwali, Kali Chaudas and Tamil Deepawal maong other names. This year Narak Chaturdashi will be celebrated on 24th October which is the same day as Diwali celebrations. On this day, a diya is lit outside the house for Yamraj. Keep reading to know why.

Why is Yamraj worshipped?

On the day of Narak Chaudas, it is traditional to worship Yamraj. On this day, prayers are offered for the long lives of each member of that family. It is believed that doing this decreases the likelihood of early death and lengthens family members lives. The door frame of the main door of the house is where this lamp should be placed.

In this lamp, two lights should be crossed in such a way that their faces should be in all four directions. The lamp should be lit from one side and it should be placed on the door frame of the main door in such a way that the burning wick is towards the south.

On Narak Chaturdashi, the auspicious time for worshipping Yamraj and lighting the four-faced lamp will be from 5 pm to 6 pm.

What to DO on Narak Chaudas?

- According to the scriptures, the house should be specially cleaned on Narak Chaturdashi, so that Goddess Lakshmi arrives on the day of Diwali.

- On this day all the junk, and broken utensils should be removed from the house. Bathing on Narak Chaturdashi has special significance.

- One should take a bath before sunrise and massage with sesame oil and rubbish. By doing this, the body gets rejuvenated.

- Tilak should be applied on the forehead and worship should be done facing the south direction.

- There is a law to worship Yamraj and Lord Krishna on this day. In such a situation, worshipping them gives special results.

- It is considered auspicious to light 14 lamps of til oil on Narak Chaturdashi.

What NOT TO DO on Narak Chaudas?

- Yamraj is worshipped on Narak Chaturdashi, so do not kill any living being on this day.

- Do not keep the south direction of the house dirty on this day. By doing this Yamraj and Pitru Dev get angry.

- Oil should not be donated on Narak Chaturdashi. Mother Lakshmi gets angry by doing this.

- Meat should not be consumed on this day. It is said that due to this a person has to suffer the tortures of hell.

Chant this Mantra

यमाय नम: यमम् तर्पयामि।

Om Namah Yamam Tarpanami

Also Read: Narak Chaturdashi 2022: Story of Narakasur and the significance of lighting 14 diyas on Narak Chaudas

This Narak Chaturdashi is said to be a dark day with death looming over but it is only after the darkest night is the festival of lights is celebrated. May Goddess Lakshmi give you the power to rise above negativity and bless you with happiness and prosperity.

(Disclaimer: The information in this article is based on general information and common mythological beliefs. Zee News does not endorse or confirm this.)