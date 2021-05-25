Narasimha Jayanti 2021: Date, time and puja vidhi

New Delhi: The auspicious occasion of Narasimha Jayanti is being celebrated on May 25 this year. It is observed on the Chaturdashi of Shukla Paksha during the Hindu month of Vaishakha.

Narasimha is considered to be the fourth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, who appeared as half-man and half-lion to bring the tyranny of Hiranyakashipu to an end and save bhakt Prahlada.

On this day, devotees of Lord Vishnu observe fast which is similar to Ekadashi fasting.

NARASIMHA JAYANTI PUJA TIMINGS:

Narasimha Jayanti on Tuesday, May 25, 2021

Narasimha Jayanti Sayana Kala Puja Time - 04:26 PM to 07:11 PM

Duration - 02 Hours 45 Mins

Next Day Parana Time for Narasimha Jayanti - after 05:25 AM, May 26

On Narasimha Jayanti Parana Day Chaturdashi would be over before Sunrise

Narasimha Jayanti Madhyahna Sankalp Time - 10:56 AM to 01:41 PM

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins - 12:11 AM on May 25, 2021

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends - 08:29 PM on May 25, 2021

(according to drikpanchang.com)

NARASIMHA JAYANTI PUJA VIDHI:

If you don’t have a photo or an idol of Narasimha, you can perform the Puja with Lord Vishnu’s photo or idol. Apply kumkum, Chandan (sandalwood) and Haldi (turmeric) to the idol or picture of the Lord.

Light an earthen, silver or brass lamp. Invite and pray to Narasimha Bhagwan so as to accept your prayers and offerings. Offer flowers, jaggery and sprouts to God. Light incense sticks. You may also offer Tulsi leaves beside a coconut, two bananas, 2 paan leaves and supari.

Chant this mantra and seek blessings of the lord.

उग्रं वीरं महा विष्णुम ज्वलन्तम सर्वतो मुखम

नृसिंहं भीषणम भद्रम मृत्युर्मृत्युम नाममि:अहम्

Ugram Veeram Maha Vishnum Jwalantam Sarvato Mukham

Nrisimham Bheeshanam Bhadram Mritoymrityum Namamyaham

You may donate food to the poor on this day. Annadanam is the best way to serve humanity.

Here's wishing everyone a very happy Narasimha Jayanti!