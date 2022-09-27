Navratri 2022: Unique and artistic ways of celebrating Navratri in South India

Nine days of Navratri imply fasting for those in North India. For the people of Gujarat, playing Garba is everything for these nine nights, while for people in Bengal, the Pujo season means visiting magnificent pandals and enjoying a lavish feast. India is a diverse country, therefore it is not surprising that our methods of worship differ in accordance with our varied rites and customs, giving each festival in India—including Navaratri—a unique regional flavour.

During the nine-day event, one may witness the tales, traditions, and customs that are deeply ingrained in this festival by travelling to these southern states. The style of celebration is unique in each state but the moral of the story remains the same "victory of good over evil".

Celebrations in different parts of Southern India

Kerala

The last three days of Durga Puja are when the main celebrations take place in Kerala. The Poojavaippu performance takes place on the evening of Durgashtami. Durga Puja is a cultural tradition celebrated in Kerala as a symbol of education. The occasion, Vidhya-Aarambham, which translates to "education beginning," commemorates the day when every kid in the state of Kerala began receiving proper education.

Both studies and work requiring any form of skill are suspended before the Poojavaipu. For puja, books and tools are placed in front of the goddess Saraswati. Offerings include fruits, beaten rice, roasted paddy, jaggery, etc. The Sarasvati pooja is conducted the following day in the morning and the evening. On the day of Vijayadashami, Puja Eduppu, books and tools are restored to the room.

Tamil Nadu

The three celestial goddesses, Durga, Laxmi, and Sarasvati, are each worshipped for three days during the Tamil celebration of Durga puja. By making Rangoli and lighting candles, people illuminate their houses. Guests include friends, family members, and neighbours, who give gifts of clothing, jewellery, desserts, and other items. One interesting feature as a part of the celebration is the decoration of the "Golu".

The nine steps on the stairwell known as Golu stand for the nine nights of Navratri. Each step is adorned with lovely dolls and Golu idols, which are representations of gods and goddesses. These idols were handcrafted from clay, marble, and wood. In front of the Golu, there are also literature and musical instruments kept for worship. According to tradition, one of the idols from the decorated Golu dolls is cremated on the final day of Vijayadashami to mark the conclusion of Navratri. The last Golu dolls are handed down from one generation to the next.

Andhra Pradesh

In Andhra Pradesh, the nine nights of Navratri are devoted to goddess Shakti, who is said to have bestowed marital bliss upon them. With seasonal flowers, women create a stunning flower stack called "Batukamma." For nine days, women dress up in new attire and jewellery to perform puja in front of the Batukamma. Unmarried women attend group worship in search of the ideal partner. To signal the conclusion of the festival, people let their Batukammas adrift in a lake or other body of water on the last day.

Karnataka

In Karnataka, Navratri is known as Dasara. Mysore has a 400-year tradition of commemorating it in the same way that the illustrious Vijayanagar empire did. Throughout the city, during the nine nights of Navratri, epic dramas from the Puranas and the nightly dance known as "Yakshgana" are performed.

On all festival days, close to 100,000 light bulbs are used to illuminate the Mysore Palace each night. In front of the lit Palace, a variety of cultural and religious activities are presented that emphasise the dance, music, and culture of the State of Karnataka. The Mysore palace hosts a gathering for invited VIP visitors.

Also Read: Eat, pray, love! 5 things to do while visiting Kolkata during Durga Puja 2022; visit THESE top 20 pandals

The Navratri celebration in the south of India is more spiritual and creative. They have a very different approaches to approaching Gods and Goddesses. Yet in the end, Navratri traditions were designed to liberate people from the monotony of daily life and to celebrate life itself!

Wishing you all a very Happy Navratri!