Navratri 2023: Know All About The Ten Arms Of Maa Durga That Protect Devotees

Shardiya Navratri 2023 are beginning from 15th October and concluding on 23rd October, is a significant Hindu festival celebrated over nine auspicious days. During this time, devotees venerate the nine divine forms of Maa Durga.

Central to the visual representation of Maa Durga is her ten arms, each wielding a unique weapon. These arms symbolize protection, strength, and progress, conveying blessings to her devotees. Celebrity Astrologer, Parduman Suri, sheds light on the profound importance of these ten weapons held by Maa Durga.

Significance of Maa Durga's Ten Arms During Navratri

1. Trishul (Trident): Trishul, a gift from Lord Mahadev, possesses three sharp edges symbolizing the qualities of Tamas, Rajas, and Satva.

2. Sword: Given by Lord Ganesha, the sword represents knowledge and wisdom, with its shine symbolizing intellectual sharpness.

3. Spear: A symbol of auspiciousness gifted by Lord Agni, representing fierce power and discernment between right and wrong.

4. Vajra: Bestowed by Indradev, Vajra embodies the strength of the soul and strong willpower, empowering devotees with unyielding confidence.

5. Axe: Lord Vishwakarma gifted Maa Durga an ax and armor, symbolizing the courage to fight evil without fear of consequences.

6. Sudarshan Chakra: Given by Lord Krishna, this infallible weapon symbolizes the universe's control by the Mother Goddess, portraying her centrality in creation.

7. Bow and Arrow: Gifted by Wind God and Sun God, the bow signifies potential energy, while the arrow represents kinetic energy, highlighting Maa Durga's control over universal energy sources.

8. Mace (गदा/gada): A symbol of knowledge and religion, the mace embodies protection of truth.

9. Dagger: Representing positive power, the dagger supports in the struggle against enemies.

10. Conch(शंख/shankh): Symbolizing sound, Maa Durga's conch shell embodies universality and prosperity.

During this Navratri, devotees invoke the blessings and protection of Maa Durga, represented by these powerful and symbolic weapons. May the divine presence of the Goddess bring strength, progress, and prosperity to all during these sacred nine days of Navratri in 2023.

(Views expressed by experts in the articles are their own, Zee News does not confirm or endorse the same.)