Navratri 2024 Day 4: Maa Kushmanda- Divine Source Of Energy And Health, Know Significance, Puja Vidhi And Shubh Muhurat

Navratri, the nine-night festival celebrating the triumph of good over evil, is a significant Hindu festival observed with great fervor and devotion. On the fourth day of Navratri, devotees honour Maa Kushmanda, an embodiment of energy and vitality. This day is an occasion to seek her blessings for good health and prosperity. The colour of Day 4 for 2024 is green.

Navratri 2024 Day 4: Maa Kushmanda

Maa Kushmanda is revered for her radiant and divine presence. It is believed that she created the universe with her cosmic smile, infusing life into it. The name 'Kushmanda' is derived from 'Ku,' 'Ushma,' and 'Anda,' meaning 'a little warm cosmic egg,' symbolizing the origin of creation.

The divine energy of Maa Kushmanda is associated with the Sun, the source of energy and life on Earth. She is often depicted with eight arms, each holding various symbolic objects like a bow, arrow, rosary, and a pot of nectar, signifying her blessings of strength, knowledge, and nourishment.

Devotees perform special rituals and puja vidhis to honour Maa Kushmanda. The day begins with a purification ritual followed by lighting a lamp and incense. Chanting mantras and hymns dedicated to Maa Kushmanda is an integral part of the puja, seeking her divine blessings for good health and vitality.

Navratri 2024: Day 4 Timings

According to the Drik Panchang, the Chaturthi Tithi is in effect on April 12 up to 01:11 PM. Saubhagya Yoga upto 2:13 am on Saturday, April 13.

Chaitra Navratri 2024: Powerful Mantras For Maa Kushmanda

ॐ देवी कूष्माण्डायै नमः॥

Om Devi Kushmandayai Namah॥

सुरासम्पूर्ण कलशं रुधिराप्लुतमेव च।

दधाना हस्तपद्माभ्यां कूष्माण्डा शुभदास्तु मे॥

Surasampurna Kalasham Rudhiraplutameva Cha।

Dadhana Hastapadmabhyam Kushmanda Shubhadastu Me॥

या देवी सर्वभूतेषु माँ कूष्माण्डा रूपेण संस्थिता। नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नमः॥

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Kushmanda Rupena Samsthita।

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah॥

