Advertisement
NewsLifestyleCulture
NAVRATRI 2024

Navratri 2024 Day 4: Maa Kushmanda- Divine Source Of Energy And Health, Know Significance, Puja Vidhi And Shubh Muhurat

The significance of worshipping Maa Kushmanda on Navratri Day 4, for good energy and health. Know all about the rituals, puja vidhi, and timing to seek her divine resilience and protection.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Olivia Sarkar|Last Updated: Apr 12, 2024, 05:30 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The colour of Day 4 for Navratri 2024 is green.
  • Maa Kushmanda is revered for her radiant and divine presence. It is believed that she created the universe with her cosmic smile, infusing life into it.
  • The name 'Kushmanda' is derived from 'Ku,' 'Ushma,' and 'Anda,' meaning 'a little warm cosmic egg,' symbolizing the origin of creation.
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Navratri 2024 Day 4: Maa Kushmanda- Divine Source Of Energy And Health, Know Significance, Puja Vidhi And Shubh Muhurat Image credit: Freepik

Navratri, the nine-night festival celebrating the triumph of good over evil, is a significant Hindu festival observed with great fervor and devotion. On the fourth day of Navratri, devotees honour Maa Kushmanda, an embodiment of energy and vitality. This day is an occasion to seek her blessings for good health and prosperity. The colour of Day 4 for 2024 is green.

Navratri 2024 Day 4: Maa Kushmanda

Maa Kushmanda is revered for her radiant and divine presence. It is believed that she created the universe with her cosmic smile, infusing life into it. The name 'Kushmanda' is derived from 'Ku,' 'Ushma,' and 'Anda,' meaning 'a little warm cosmic egg,' symbolizing the origin of creation.

The divine energy of Maa Kushmanda is associated with the Sun, the source of energy and life on Earth. She is often depicted with eight arms, each holding various symbolic objects like a bow, arrow, rosary, and a pot of nectar, signifying her blessings of strength, knowledge, and nourishment.

Devotees perform special rituals and puja vidhis to honour Maa Kushmanda. The day begins with a purification ritual followed by lighting a lamp and incense. Chanting mantras and hymns dedicated to Maa Kushmanda is an integral part of the puja, seeking her divine blessings for good health and vitality.

Navratri 2024: Day 4 Timings

According to the Drik Panchang, the Chaturthi Tithi is in effect on April 12 up to 01:11 PM. Saubhagya Yoga upto 2:13 am on Saturday, April 13.

Chaitra Navratri 2024: Powerful Mantras For Maa Kushmanda

ॐ देवी कूष्माण्डायै नमः॥
Om Devi Kushmandayai Namah॥

सुरासम्पूर्ण कलशं रुधिराप्लुतमेव च।
दधाना हस्तपद्माभ्यां कूष्माण्डा शुभदास्तु मे॥
Surasampurna Kalasham Rudhiraplutameva Cha।
Dadhana Hastapadmabhyam Kushmanda Shubhadastu Me॥

या देवी सर्वभूतेषु माँ कूष्माण्डा रूपेण संस्थिता। नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नमः॥
Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Kushmanda Rupena Samsthita।
Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah॥

 

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Intolerance of American police
DNA Video
DNA: Why does Nepal want to become a Hindu nation?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Power of 'Touch'
DNA Video
DNA: Tejashwi Yadav reacts to BJP's attacks over 'fish' video
DNA Video
DNA: Shocking report of AIIMS on children's diapers
DNA Video
DNA: How to identify fake medicines?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is killing Indians in America?
DNA Video
DNA: Was Kejriwal involved in liquor scam?
DNA Video
DNA: Hobby of making reels or mental illness?
DNA Video
DNA: What is happening in West Bengal?