On Hanuman Jayanti, chant this mantra to seek the Lord's blessings

New Delhi: Hanuman Jayanti or Hanuman Mahotsav celebrates the birth of Lord Hanuman. This year, the auspicious occasion is on April 8 and preparations begin in advance to celebrate Lord Hanuman's birthday with full festive fervour and zest.

The day usually falls on either the Chaitra month or in Vaisakha but down south in Kerala and Tami Nadu, it is celebrated in Dhanu, locally known as Margazhi.

Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated on different days in parts of India, depending upon various religious beliefs. However, the one which takes place during Chaitra Purnima is the most common one marked to commemorate Lord Hanuman's birthday.

On Hanuman Jayanti, you can pray to the Lord with a pure mind, body and soul. So, close your eyes, fold your hands and chant this mantra for seeking the Lord's blessings:

मनोजवं मारुत तुल्य वेगम

जितेन्द्रियं बुद्धिमतां वरिष्ठम

वातात्मजं वानर यूथमुख्यम

श्री राम दूतं शरणम प्रपद्ये

Manojavam Maruta Tulyavegam

Jitendriyam Buddhimatam Varishtham

Vatatmajam Vanara Yuthamukhyam

Sri Rama Dutam Sharanam Prapadye

​Meaning:

The one who is swifter than mind and faster than the wind,

The one who governs the senses, and the one who is an ocean of knowledge,

The son of the God of Wind and the chief of the Vanaras,

Oh the messenger of Shri Rama, I seek refuge at your feet.

Lord Hanuman is an ardent follower and believer of Lord Rama and helped him in finding Mata Sita after she was kidnapped by Ravana, who took her to Lanka.

Also, on this day, devotees chant Hanuman Chalisa and Rama Bhajans to please the Lord and seek his blessings.

Here's wishing all our readers a very Happy Hanuman Jayanti!