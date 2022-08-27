Onam is the biggest festival of the year in Kerala. The festival's purpose is to celebrate the legendary King Mahabali, mark the end of the monsoon season, and welcome the harvest. This is a great festival to experience in Kerala as it is full of happiness, excitement, and enjoyment by people of all ages.

In Kerala, Onam is celebrated during a 10-day period during the Chingam month. Grand processions, boat races, and traditional folk dances like Thiruvathira, Kathakali, and Pulikali the tiger dance are all performed throughout the festivities.

Onam 2022:How to celebrate Onam

Day One: Atham

On Atham, Keralites will get up early to take a bath, pray, and start making their pookkalam, which are floral decorations spread out in front of homes to welcome the king. The flowers are gathered by men, while the designs are created by women using the flowers.

Day 2 – Chithira

The pookkalam gets two additional layers of orange and yellow flowers the following day. Also, people will clean their homes and visit temples. The ten sacred flowers of Kerala are used to make pookkalams traditionally, although many other flowers are now used.

Day Three: Chodhi

Families will start buying additional clothing and jewellery for one another on Chodhi, and the pookkalam will be covered in yet another layer of flowers. The men will buy a mundu, a garment worn around the waist, while the women would dress in a Kasavu Sari, a traditional Keralan clothing, on this day. Young girls wear Pattu Pavadai, the traditional clothing that distinguishes young girls from married women.

Day 4 - Vishakam

The Onam Sadhya, the centrepiece of the festival, begins with Vishakam. Onam Sadhya is a nine-course dinner eaten on a banana leaf that consists of 11 to 13 traditional foods. In many families, there may be up to 26 or 30 dishes.

Day 5 – Anizham

The annual Vallamkali snake boat race takes place on this day. The Vallamkali races, which feature a magnificent parade, are held on the revered Pampa River. To witness the races and support their teams, spectators come from all over Kerala.

Day 6 – Thriketa

People who have migrated to different areas would visit their ancestral homes on the sixth day to celebrate with their loved ones. Also, they will trade gifts with one another. The pookkalam also includes fresh flowers.

Day 7 – Moolam

Families will visit one another on Moolam and prepare a smaller version of the Sadya. Also beginning to be served in Hindu temples is the Onasadya, a dietary vegan feast. There are numerous traditional dance performances, including the Puli Kali.

Day 8 – Pooradam

The day is significant for Onam festivities. A Ma is a small pyramid-shaped clay idol made by devotees. The idol is also known as Poorada Uttigal because it is made on the day of Pooradam. Flowers are used to embellish each Ma.

Day 9 – Uthradam

Onam preparations are at their most intensive on this festival day. King Mahabali is said to have arrived in Kerala on this day, according to mythology.

Day 10 – Thiruvonam

The final day of the festival, Thiruvonam, involves the traditional welcome sign of rice flour batter being put into your homes. Along with wearing their new clothing, people give back to the less fortunate.

Onam 2022: Where to Celebrate Onam Festival

Onam is celebrated throughout Kerala, but some cities have more grand festivities than others. Here are a few of the top locations to celebrate Onam:

Trivandrum

One of the towns in Kerala where Onam is celebrated is Trivandrum. The entire festival is celebrated in a brilliantly lit and decorated city. You can walk around this region at night and be amazed by the lights that dazzle the streets, trees, and buildings.

Palakkad

In Palakkad, a special occasion known as Onathallu takes place during the Onam celebration. Central Kerala is the home of the wrestling style known as onathallu. Here, two competitors will wrestle and trade punches. Whoever can knock their opponent to the ground wins the game.

Ernakulam

Onam is a wonderful time to travel to Ernakulam. The well-known Athachamayam Festival is celebrated in the Thrippunithura district, which is close to Ernakulam. This celebration includes a street parade, musicians, and numerous traditional works of art from Kerala.

This time of year is filled with practically endless colourful variations of traditions and dances. To name a few, however, many people buy new clothes for the holidays, and countless lamps are lit at this time, just like during Diwali.

The pookkalam flower arrangements are typically placed in the river after Onam.