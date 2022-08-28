Onam 2022: Visit these 5 top cities to enjoy Onam in Kerala
After a low-key celebration of the much-anticipated festival of Onam for two years straight due to the pandemic, Kerala Tourism is all set to bring back the vibrant festivities of Onam to the streets of the Southern State. Onam is an annual Malayali harvest festival and is also the official state festival of Kerala. It is synonymous with boat races, cultural programs, sports competitions, dance events, martial arts, floral Rangoli – pookkalam, and the all-time favourite Onam sadhya (a scrumptious plate full of traditional South Indian delicacies) in the minds of all Keralites.
- Kerala Tourism is set to go into overdrive with carnivals, arts and artforms
- This year Onam will be celebrated from August 30 to September 8
- Onam is a mix of celebrations that spans 10 days
Trending Photos
Onam 2022: Where to Celebrate Onam in Kerala
Onam is celebrated throughout the state of Kerala with great pomp however some cities have more grand festivities than others.
Here are a few of the top locations in Kerala to celebrate Onam.
Trivandrum
One of the towns in Kerala where a grand celebration of Onam is held is Trivandrum. The entire city is brilliantly lit and decorated for the festival. You can walk around this region at night and be amazed by the lights that dazzle the streets, trees, and buildings.
Palakkad
In Palakkad, a special occasion known as Onathallu takes place during the Onam celebration. Central Kerala is the home of the wrestling style known as Onathallu. Here, two competitors will wrestle and trade punches. Whoever can knock their opponent to the ground wins the game.
Ernakulam
Onam is a wonderful time to travel to Ernakulam. The well-known Athachamayam Festival is celebrated in the Thrippunithura district, which is close to Ernakulam. This celebration includes a street parade, musicians, and numerous traditional works of art from Kerala.
This time of year is filled with practically endless colourful variations of traditions and dances. To name a few, however, many people buy new clothes for the holidays, and countless lamps are lit at this time, just like during Diwali.
Thiruvananthapuram
The festival of Onam is celebrated with great fervour in Thiruvananthapuram. The city is beautifully decked during this time. There are also other cultural events planned here. On the day of Onam, you can enjoy boating here.
Thrissur
You can go to Thrissur in Kerala. This is a popular tourist destination. Every year a large number of people come here to visit. You will be able to see a tiger dance here on the occasion of Onam. Apart from this, you will also be able to enjoy watching Puli-Kali dance here.
Aranmula
The snake boat is Aranmula's claim to fame. People travel long distances to witness it. Here there is a race between the boats. This competition features more than 50 boats. This sight is beautiful.
Onam is also celebrated in Trivandrum, Alleppey, Trikkakara Temple, Palakkad, and Kannur, among other locations. This festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm in these places.
Live Tv
More Stories