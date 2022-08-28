Onam 2022: Visit these 5 top cities to enjoy Onam in Kerala

Onam 2022: Where to Celebrate Onam in Kerala

Onam is celebrated throughout the state of Kerala with great pomp however some cities have more grand festivities than others.

Here are a few of the top locations in Kerala to celebrate Onam.



Trivandrum

One of the towns in Kerala where a grand celebration of Onam is held is Trivandrum. The entire city is brilliantly lit and decorated for the festival. You can walk around this region at night and be amazed by the lights that dazzle the streets, trees, and buildings.

Palakkad

In Palakkad, a special occasion known as Onathallu takes place during the Onam celebration. Central Kerala is the home of the wrestling style known as Onathallu. Here, two competitors will wrestle and trade punches. Whoever can knock their opponent to the ground wins the game.

Ernakulam

Onam is a wonderful time to travel to Ernakulam. The well-known Athachamayam Festival is celebrated in the Thrippunithura district, which is close to Ernakulam. This celebration includes a street parade, musicians, and numerous traditional works of art from Kerala.

This time of year is filled with practically endless colourful variations of traditions and dances. To name a few, however, many people buy new clothes for the holidays, and countless lamps are lit at this time, just like during Diwali.

Thiruvananthapuram

The festival of Onam is celebrated with great fervour in Thiruvananthapuram. The city is beautifully decked during this time. There are also other cultural events planned here. On the day of Onam, you can enjoy boating here.

Thrissur

You can go to Thrissur in Kerala. This is a popular tourist destination. Every year a large number of people come here to visit. You will be able to see a tiger dance here on the occasion of Onam. Apart from this, you will also be able to enjoy watching Puli-Kali dance here.

Aranmula

The snake boat is Aranmula's claim to fame. People travel long distances to witness it. Here there is a race between the boats. This competition features more than 50 boats. This sight is beautiful.

Onam is also celebrated in Trivandrum, Alleppey, Trikkakara Temple, Palakkad, and Kannur, among other locations. This festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm in these places.