Onam 2022: Wishes, Whatsapp Greetings to share with your loved ones

Onam occurs on the day of Nakshatra Thiruvonam in the month of Chingam according to the Malayali solar calendar. The pious celebrations honour Vamana, Lord Vishnu's avatar, and the return of King Mahabali.

The pandemic scenario may have prevented the last two year's festivities from being as lavish as they are meant to be. This year, however people in Kerala will be celebrating the merry festival with full synergy and extravagance.

Yet we all are eager to put a caption on our social media or wish our far-off friends and family by exchanging well wishes for the day. Here are some lovely Thiruvonam greetings you may share with your loved ones:

1. Colorful pookalam,

Mouthwatering dishes,

On this Onam,

Here's sending you my heartfelt wishes.

2. May the colour and lights of Onam fill happiness and prosperity in your home. Happy Onam!

3. May King Mahabali bless you with good health and happiness and may all your dreams and wishes come true.

4. On the occasion of Onam, I pray that your life is filled with abundance, happiness and success. Happy Onam!

5. Happy Onam! May the spirit of Onam festival guide you, and light your way.

6. May your life be filled with the lovely fragrance of Pookolam flowers and the sparkling lights of the Vilakku. I wish you a long and healthy life. Happy Onam!

7. May you reach your destination with all of your determination, like the Onam boat races. May you always eat heartily, much like Onam Sadhya's sumptuous feast. Happy Onam!

8. Giving, sharing, loving, and celebrating together – that’s the essence of Onam. May this year’s Onam celebration bring more fun to you and your friends and family. Happy Onam!

9. May Maveli thampuran visit your home and bless you on this auspicious day. May you have the most wonderful Onam celebration with your friends and family. Happy Onam!

10. Brotherhood, love, Peace, freedom and life. May this Onam bring an end to all kalahaṁ.Happy Onam!

Wishing a Happy and blissful Onam to everyone celebrating!