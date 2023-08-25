Raksha Bandhan 2023 To Be Celebrated On August 30 Or 31? Check Shubh Muhurat For Rakhi

The much-loved and revered festival of Raksha Bandhan is usually celebrated in the month of August or September, depending on the lunar calendar. This auspicious Hindu festival celebrates the special bond between siblings, especially brothers and sisters. Sisters tie a sacred thread, or rakhi, around their brother's wrist, and the latter promises to protect and cherish their sisters. A day filled with love and companionship, Raksha Bandhan is a joyous celebration of the distinctive connection shared by siblings.

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Is It On August 30 or 31?

According to astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji, Raksha Bandhan's date is usually decided by the lunar calendar, falling on the full moon day of Shravan. "But in 2023, a unique scenario occurs: the full moon day corresponds to both August 30 and August 31 due to different timings. This has led to uncertainty about the exact Raksha Bandhan date. Some support August 30, while others favor August 31," shares Jagannath Guruji.



Raksha Bandhan 2023: Shubh Muhurat

Pandit Jagannath Guruji points out that as per the Drik Panchang, Raksha Bandhan falls on Wednesday, August 30. However, due to the inauspicious Bhadra Kaal period, celebrating it on August 31 is also considered. "On August 30, the unfavourable Bhadra Poonch lasts from 5:30 pm to 6:31 pm, followed by the Bhadra Mukha from 6:31 pm to 8:11 pm. Bhadra Kaal ends at 9:01 pm, marking the suitable time for Raksha Bandhan rituals and tying rakhis among siblings," says Jagannath Guruji.

"The Poornima Tithi starts on August 30 at 10:58 am and ends on August 31 at 7:05 am. Notably, on August 31, the festivities can extend throughout the day until 5:42 pm, providing an opportunity for celebration," the astrologer adds.

Raksha Bandhan 2023 Date: Reasons Behind Confusion

The confusion about Raksha Bandhan's date arises from multiple reasons. "The changing lunar calendar is a key factor, as the different timing of the full moon day causes the date of Raksha Bandhan to change every year. Moreover, various Hindu calendars add to the uncertainty. The Hindu Panchang and the Vedic Panchang, both commonly used, use different methods to determine the date of the full moon day, sometimes differing by a day or two," says astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji.



(Views expressed by the expert quoted in the article are his own. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)