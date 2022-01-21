Republic Day 2022: Read these 10 thought-provoking quotes by Indian leaders

New Delhi: India is all geared up to celebrate its 73rd Republic Day this year. Republic Day marks an important event in India’s history. It commemorates the enactment of the Constitution of India which came into effect on January 26, 1950, and made the nation into a republic.

The landmark event is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm all across the country. The main attraction of the day is the R-day parade which begins at Rajpath, Delhi and ends at India Gate.

It consists of beautiful as well as informative tableaux by different States exhibiting their culture and heritage.

To get into the spirit of the historic day, let's take a look at wise and powerful quotes by some of India's prominent personalities and leaders.

1. Swaraj is my birth right and I shall have it - Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak

2. I believe in a religion that propagates freedom, equality and brotherhood - Chandrasekhar Azad

3. A 'No' uttered from deepest conviction is better than a 'Yes' merely uttered to please, or worse, to avoid trouble - Mahatma Gandhi

4. One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will, after his death, incarnate itself in a thousand lives - Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

5. Better remain silent, better not even think, if you are not prepared to act - Annie Besant

6. So long as you do not achieve social liberty, whatever freedom is provided by the law is of no avail to you - B.R Ambedkar

7. Inquilab Zindabad - Bhagat Singh

9. Be Educated, Be Organised and Be Agitated - B.R Ambedkar

10. Democracy is good. I say this because other systems are worse - Jawaharlal Nehru

We wish you a Happy Republic Day!