Republic Day Parade 2024: Significance, Theme, Chief Guest - 7 Interesting Facts

Every year on January 26, Republic Day is celebrated in India. This year, India will mark its 75th Republic Day. On January 26, 1950, the Indian Constitution came into effect and it was the day when India became a sovereign state. Republic Day is celebrated in a grand manner across the country, especially in the capital Delhi. The Republic Day Parade in Delhi is one of the highlights of the day's celebrations. The parade takes place in Delhi’s Rajpath and is a reflection of the country's diversity. Here are some unique facts about the Republic Day Parade.

1) The parade, which now takes place at Rajpath, was initially held at different places - Irwin Stadium (now National Stadium), Kingsway (Rajpath), Red Fort, and Ramlila grounds between 1950 and 1954. From 1955, it started to be held at Rajpath.

2) The Republic Day parade starts with the arrival of the President. First, the President's bodyguards, the cavaliers, begin the event by saluting the National Flag. The National Anthem is played alongside. Then a 21-gun salute completes the event.

3) In 1950, President Sukarno of Indonesia was the first-ever chief guest of India's Republic Day Parade.

4) On January 26, 1950, the first President of India Rajendra Prasad hoisted the National Flag, officially declaring the birth of the country as a democratic republic.

5) The Republic Day parade starts from the Rashtrapati Bhawan along the Rajpath to India Gate and from there it proceeds to the Red Fort. The President of India then unfurls the national flag. Following this, several regiments of the Army, Navy, and Air Force, along with their bands march along. Tableaus from different states signifying their cultures are displayed.

6) This year, French President Emmanuel Macron has been invited as the chief guest. Last year, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi was the chief guest.

7) The theme for the 2024 Republic Day parade is "Bharat - Loktantra ki Matruka" (India - Mother of Democracy) and "Viksit Bharat" (Developed India), reflecting the nation's democratic values and aspirations for progress.