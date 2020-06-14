Sand artist Manas Kumar Sahoo pays heartfelt tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput - Pic inside

New Delhi: Renowned sand artist Manas Kumar Sahoo from Puri, Odisha extended his condolences to Sushant Singh Rajput's family in his own heartfelt way. The actor's untimely and sudden death on June 14, 2020, shocked one and sundry alike.

While the investigation is still underway to find out the cause of his demise, several celebrity friends, fans and political leaders including PM Narendra Modi mourned his death on social media.

Manas Sahoo paid a heartwarming tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput through his sand art creation. Take a look here:

The Bhubaneswar-based internationally acclaimed sand artist created a picture Sushant Singh Rajput, who debuted in 'Kai Po Che!' back in 2013 and emerged as a rising star. His tribute for Dhoni actor reads, 'You Will Always Live With Us'.

May his soul rest in peace!