SHARAD PURNIMA 2022

Sharad Purnima 2022: Date, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi and mantras to chant

Sharad Purnima will be celebrated on Sunday, October 9 this year. Know the Muhurta and worship method of Sharad Purnima.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 09, 2022, 10:35 AM IST

Sharad Purnima 2022: Sharad Purnima Vrat is observed every year on the full moon day of Shukla Paksha of Ashwin month. On this day the Moon is full of 16 phases. According to the Hindu calendar, this year Sharad Purnima Vrat will be observed on 9th October, Sunday. According to the beliefs, on the day of Sharad Purnima, Goddess Lakshmi appeared from the churning of the ocean. Therefore, on this day the law of worship of Goddess Lakshmi and Chandra Dev is described in the scriptures.

Sharad Purnima 2022: Time (Muhurat)

Purnima date begins - October 9 at 3:41 am

Purnima date ends - October 10 at 2.25 am

Moonrise time - October 9 at 5:58 pm

Sharad Purnima 2022: Puja vidhi

- On the day of Sharad Purnima, wake up in the morning and take observe a fast. After this take a bath. 

-After wearing clean clothes, worship your presiding deity (Isht dev) and offer gandha, akshat, tambul, deep, flowers, incense, betel nut and dakshina to the Lord. 

- Make kheer with cow's milk at night and offer it to God at midnight. At night, keep a vessel full of kheer in the light of the moon and take it on the next day. 

- Distribute this kheer to everyone in the form of Prasad.

Sharad Purnima 2022: Mantras

ॐ श्रीं ह्रीं श्रीं कमले कमलालये प्रसीद प्रसीद श्रीं ह्रीं श्रीं ॐ महालक्ष्मी नम:

ॐ श्रीं ल्कीं महालक्ष्मी महालक्ष्मी एह्येहि सर्व सौभाग्यं देहि मे स्वाहा

ॐ ह्रीं श्री क्रीं क्लीं श्री लक्ष्मी मम गृहे धन पूरये, धन पूरये, चिंताएं दूरये-दूरये स्वाहा:

 

Also Read: Sharad Purnima 2022: Date, time and significance of this full moon

This day is called by different names in different states of the country. It is also known as Kaumudi Utsav, Kumar Utsav, Sharadotsav, Ras Purnima, Kojagari Purnima and Kamala Purnima.

(Disclaimer: The information in this article is based on general beleifs and information. Zee News does not confirm this.)

