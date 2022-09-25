Shardiya Navratri 2022: Know the Do's and Don'ts during nine days of Navratri

The Shardiya Navratri, which is meant to honour and worship Maa Durga's nine different avatars on nine different days, welcomes the festive season. The start of Navratri will be on September 26, 2022, which is the first day of the Shardiya Navratri this year. Shardiya Navratri begins on the Pratipada date of the Shukla Paksha of the Ashwin month, according to the Hindu calendar. Read ahead to find out the dos and don'ts of Navratri 2022.

Shardiya Navratri 2022: Do's

1. Wake up early and take a bath.

2. Install a Kalash on the first day of Navratri before commencing Puja is an extremely essential ritual of these auspicious nine days.

3. One must chant Durga saptshati Paath and perform Durga aarti daily during Navratri.

4. Offer prasad of the goddess to young girls (kanyas) before eating it.

5. Offer these Puja essentials to Maa Durga- Gangajal, coconut, red chunri, roli, moli, mango leaves, durva, desi ghee deepak, camphor and dry fruits.

Shardiya Navratri 2022: Dont's

1. Onion and garlic are a big no because they are tamsik in nature and are implied to be harmful to the body and mind. One must follow a satvik diet during these nine days.

2. Whether you are fasting or not, Navrati celebrations strictly prohibits the consumption of alcohol, eggs, or any kind of meat.

3. Do not cut your nails and hair during Navaratri as it is believed to enrage the Goddess and one has to then face consequences.

4. Devotees who observe fasts should avoid consuming anaaj (legumes, lentils, rice, wheat or semolina flour, whole wheat and rava).

5. A peaceful home invites happiness and good fortune so avoid any or all arguments and getting into fights and do not sleep during the day during these nine sacred days.

Hindus all across the world will enthusiastically celebrate Shardiya Navratri in 2022. Navratri is celebrated in various and distinctive ways throughout India. The Hindu festival of Navratri is lavishly celebrated in India's northern states. For nine full days, devotees fast and abstain from all tamsik foods. Additionally, the believers light an Akhand Diya. Halwa, puris, and chana, among other festival dishes, are prepared by devotees. Young girls are welcomed to a feast and regarded as Durga or an avatar.