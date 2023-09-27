Shradh 2023: When Is Pitru Paksha? Know Significance, Muhurat Timings And Rituals HERE

Pitru Paksha, also known as Shradh or Mahalaya Paksha, is a significant period in Hinduism dedicated to honoring and paying respects to one's ancestors or Pitrus. The roots of Pitru Paksha can be traced back to ancient Hindu scriptures, including the Garuda Purana and the Mahabharata. According to Hindu mythology, it is believed that during this time, the gateway to the afterlife is opened, allowing departed souls to temporarily return to the earthly realm.

This is an extremely auspicious time of the year when the deceased people of the family are remembered. Pitru Paksha is observed over a period of sixteen days when auspicious rituals such as Pind Daan, Shradh and Pitru Tarpan are performed.

Shradh Date 2023:

According to Drik Panchang, this year, Pitru Paksha will start with Bhadrapada, Shukla Purnima on September 29, and will go on till October 14, Ashwina, Krishna Amavasya.

Auspicious Time For Shradh Karma 2023:

As per reports, the auspicious time for shradh karma will be,

Kutup Muhurta: 11:47 am to 12:35 pm

Rohin Muhurta: 12:35 pm to 01:23 pm

Pitru Paksha Significance:

Pitru Paksha holds immense significance in Hindu culture for several reasons:

Ancestral Reverence: It is a time when Hindus express their gratitude and respect to their forefathers, acknowledging their role in shaping the family's lineage and seeking their blessings for prosperity and well-being.

Karmic Cleansing: Hindus believe that performing Shradh rituals during Pitru Paksha can help alleviate the ancestral souls' suffering and cleanse any negative karmas that may be affecting the family's fortunes.

Fulfillment of Duties: Observing Pitru Paksha rituals is considered a moral and religious duty (dharma) in Hinduism. It is believed that neglecting these rites can lead to discontent among the ancestors, which may, in turn, bring misfortunes to the living.

Rituals of Shradh:

The Shradh rituals during Pitru Paksha are performed with great devotion and care. Here are some of the essential practices associated with this period:

Pinda Daan: Pinda, or rice balls, are prepared and offered to the deceased ancestors. The number and size of pindas vary depending on the deceased's age and gender.

Food Offerings: Elaborate meals are prepared and offered to the ancestors. This includes dishes like kheer, puri, vegetables, and sweets. The food is placed on a banana leaf or a plate and then offered to the Pitrus.

Tithi Shraddha: On the specific day of the deceased ancestor's death anniversary (tithi), a more elaborate Shradh ceremony is performed with additional rituals and offerings.

Donations: It is customary to give alms to the needy and make charitable donations during Pitru Paksha as a way of earning merit for the ancestors' souls.

Feeding Brahmins: Offering meals to Brahmins and seeking their blessings is another common practice during this period.

