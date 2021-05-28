हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Solar eclipse 2021

Solar Eclipse 2021: First Surya Grahan on THIS date, check India timings!

The first annular solar eclipse of this year will take place on June 10. This phase of eclipse takes place when the Moon passes between Earth and the Sun, partly obscuring the Sun's image for the skywatcher. 

Solar Eclipse 2021: First Surya Grahan on THIS date, check India timings!
Pic Courtesy: Pixabay (Representational use only)

New Delhi: The first annular solar eclipse of this year will take place on June 10. This phase of eclipse takes place when the Moon passes between Earth and the Sun, partly obscuring the Sun's image for the skywatcher. 

WHAT IS AN ANNULAR SOLAR ECLIPSE?

When the Moon's diameter appears smaller than the Sun's, it blocks most of the Sun's light, making it look like an annulus i.e in the form of a ring. That is why it is called Annular Solar Eclipse. When it's a total eclipse, the disk of the Sun is fully obscured by the Moon, however, in partial and annular eclipses, only part of the Sun is obscured. 

SOLAR ECLIPSE INDIA TIMINGS: 

According to timeanddate.com, the annular phase of this solar eclipse will be visible in parts of Russia, Greenland, and northern Canada. Also, Northern Asia, Europe, and the United States will see a partial eclipse.

However, much of Europe, most of Asia, North/West Africa, Much of North America, the Atlantic, Arctic will witness a somewhat partial eclipse. 

EVENT                                                                UTC TIME             NEW DELHI TIME

First location of the partial eclipse begins          10 Jun, 08:12:20    10 Jun, 13:42:20

First location to see full eclipse begins              10 Jun, 09:49:50    10 Jun, 15:19:50

Maximum Eclipse                                              10 Jun, 10:41:54    10 Jun, 16:11:54

Last location to see the full eclipse end             10 Jun, 11:33:43    10 Jun, 17:03:43

Last location to see the partial eclipse end         10 Jun, 13:11:19    10 Jun, 18:41:19

(according to timeanddate.com)

Take Note: The eclipsed Sun should not be viewed with the naked eye, even for a very short time. It will cause permanent damage to the eyes leading to blindness even when the moon covers most portion of the Sun.

