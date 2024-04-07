Solar Eclipse Of April 8, 2024: How And Where To Watch Surya Grahan Tomorrow- WATCH 3D Visual Of The Total Eclipse

A total solar eclipse will take place on April 8. The total eclipse will cross North America, passing over Mexico, the United States, and Canada. This solar eclipse is occurring on a Monday. When the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, totally obstructing the Sun's face, this is known as a total solar eclipse. The sky will darken as if it were sunrise or sunset.

According to NASA, "Safety is the number one priority when viewing a total solar eclipse. Be sure you're familiar with when you need to wear specialised eye protection designed for solar viewing by reviewing."

What Is a Total Solar Eclipse?

"A total solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, completely blocking the face of the Sun. People viewing the eclipse from locations where the Moon’s shadow completely covers the Sun – known as the path of totality – will experience a total solar eclipse. The sky will darken as if it were dawn or dusk. Weather permitting, people along the path of totality will see the Sun’s corona, or outer atmosphere, which is usually obscured by the bright face of the Sun", as stated on NASA's official website.

Solar Eclipse Timing

Stargazers can witness the eclipse in real-time in the locations where it will be visible for about 12 hours. This year's Total Solar Eclipse is slated to begin on April 8 at 2:12 PM and end at 2:22 AM on April 9.

Where will the Solar Eclipse be visible?

The eclipse's course continues from Mexico into Texas, where it enters the United States, and then passes through Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine. Beginning in Southern Ontario, the eclipse will cross into Canada and go through Quebec, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Nova Scotia. The eclipse will leave North America's continental region on Canada's Atlantic coast around Newfoundland.

How To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse?

If you want to witness the total solar eclipse, go to NASA's live feed at the website provided below. Starting at 10:30 PM IST on April 8 and lasting until 1:30 AM IST on April 9, the feed will be available live.