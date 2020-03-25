South and Bollywood stars convey festive greetings to fans amid lockdown

Mumbai: Wednesday marked the festivities of Gudi Padwa, Ugadi and the start of Navaratri all over India, but with the COVID-19 lockdown there has been no celebration anywhere. Many Bollywood and South stars took to social media to wish fans on the festive day, and tried to cheer them up. At the same time, celebrities did not forget to remind citizens to stay at home during the 21-day lockdown period.

Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to wish his fans a happy Gudi Padwa, Ugadhi, Chetichand, Vishu and Bihu.

Madhuri Dixit tweeted in Marathi, wishing fans a happy Gudi Padwa while urging them to stay at home.

Sharing a photo of himself celebrating the festival, Varun Dhawan tweeted: "#GudiPadwa love u guys #lockdown."

Riteish Deshmukh shared a video on Instagram where he can be seen tying a red turban around his head as a traditional ritual and said in Marathi: "Wishing everyone a very happy Gudi Padwa. Please stay at home and stay healthy."

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu wished his fans a happy Ugadi and shared some tips to prevent spreading the virus.

He wrote on Instagram: "Wishing you all a very happy Homebound Ugadi !! During these unprecedented times. I request all of you to follow the 6 golden rules to #FightagainstCoronavirus. It's important to follow the instructions issued by our state and central governments.

1 The first and most important rule is to stay at home. Do not step out unless there is an emergency.

2 Make sure you wash your hands with soap and water very frequently for at least 20/30seconds.

3 Avoid touching your face especially eyes mouth and nose.

4 Use your elbows or tissue when coughing or sneezing.

5 Please understand the need for social distancing, keep a minimum 3-meter distance from the other person inside or outside your house.

6 Use a mask only if you have symptoms or feeling sick. Please contact the doctor or clinic if you have COVID-19 symptoms ( Fever, Dry Cough, Breathlessness )

Be well informed and trust information from the right sources. Let's pray, let's hope and let's win this together people #StayHomeStaySafe."

South actress Anushka Shetty shared on Instagram: "Ugadi wishes to all. Let this ugadi bring happiness & prosperity to you and your family. Let us all enjoy this time with family. I request everyone to obey the Government's orders to stay at home and stay safe."

Bollywood star Urvashi Rautela tweeted: "Sending across my warm wishes to everyone on the occasion of #GudiPadwa, Hindu New Year and #Navratri. Please stay at home and enjoy some quality time with your family."

Taking to Twitter, Diana Penty shared: "Today marks the beginning of a new year. Here's hoping it gives the world the new beginning it needs. Happy #GudiPadwa and #Ugadi to everyone! Please stay home and help save lives."

In a video shared on Instagram, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar said: "Wishing everyone a very happy Gudi Padwa. Today, the country and the entire world is going through a very difficult situation. I'd request every citizen of India to stay at home and not step out. Please don't panic as the government has mentioned that grocery shops, petrol pumps, hospitals and other necessary places will remain open. We have to be united and fight this pandemic together."

Shilpa Shetty also shared a video on Twitter to wish her fans and urge them to stay at home during the 21 days lockdown. She wrote: "Wishing you all a very Happy Gudi Padwa and a Happy Navratri! Celebrate today in your own little way to keep the spirits up, and spread cheer and happiness in these times.

#GudiPadwa #Navratri #ChaitraNavratri #StayPositive #stayhome #staysafe #blessed #gratitude."

Sharing a video of herself listening to "Om Namah Shivaay", actress Mouni Roy wrote on Instagram: "Jaan hai toh jahaan hai. 1st day of Navratri. Happy Guri parwa. 1st day of the 21day lockdown. Let's do it together, with honesty #pray #love #meditate #eat #love #sleep #Homebound."

South actress Kajal Aggarwal tweeted: "Wishing you all a #HappyUgadi and #GudiPadwa. May this day bring us immense strength to battle the ongoing crisis. Stay home and make the most of this day with your family. #StayHomeStaysafe."

Preity Zinta shared on Twitter: "Happy Gudi Padwa, Happy Chetti Chand & Happy Navratri to all of you who celebrate. May Mata Rani protect all of us & keep us healthy and safe. #Jaimatadi #gudipadwa2020 #Ting."

Actor Rajpal Yadav shared on Instagram: "Happy Navratri to all, be safe everyone! Praying for health and happiness for everyone during this difficult time. Jai Mata Di. #JaiMatadi #Navratri #Gudipadwa #God #love."

Neha Sharma tweeted: "Happy Navratri, Ugadi, navroz and gudi padwa.."

Film producer Bhushan Kumar tweeted: "Sending across my warm wishes to everyone on the occasion of #GudiPadwa, Hindu New Year and #Navratri. Please stay at home and enjoy some quality time with your family."