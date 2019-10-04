close

Durga Puja

Sudarsan Pattnaik shares breathtaking sand art creation of Maa Durga on Pujo festivity

Sudarsan Pattnaik shares breathtaking sand art creation of Maa Durga on Pujo festivity
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik wished Happy Durga Puja to everyone on Twitter with a breathtaking sand art creation of Maa Durga. The Odisha-based artiste shared the picture of the goddess which he created at Bhubaneswar airport.

He wrote in the caption: “May this festival bring peace, happiness and success to you and your family. Happy #DurgaPuja My SandArt at Bhubaneswar airport.”

Durga Puja is a five-day-long festivity which is widely celebrated by Benglis across the globe. This year, the Durga Pujo festivity began from October 3.

It is believed that goddess Durga along with her children Laxmi, Saraswati, Ganesha and Kartikeya descend to earth to visit her parents' abode.

The festivity marking the victory of good over evil continues for 5 days and during Durga Pujo (as Bengalis call it), cultural activities, food fiesta and pandal-hopping keeps everyone in happy spirits.

Durga Puja and the 9-day long Navratri festival coincide, making it a month of celebration.

Here's wishing our reader a very happy Durga Pujo and Navratri!

 

