Solar Eclipse 2023 On April 20: Check Sutak Kaal Timings For This Year's First Surya Grahan

Solar Eclipse 2023: Sutak is considered an inauspicious time before the Surya Grahan.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 19, 2023, 03:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: This year's first total solar eclipse will take place on April 20. When the new moon moves between the Sun and Earth, blocking the Sun's rays, and forming a shadow on parts of Earth, an eclipse takes place. According to timeanddate.com, this will be a Ningaloo Eclipse - a hybrid solar eclipse taking its name from an Aboriginal word. The hybrid eclipse will create a 'ring of fire' as the moon will partially cover the Sun. 

WHAT IS SUTAK KAAL?

Sutak is considered an inauspicious time before the Surya Grahan, as per Hindu tradition. It is generally observed approximately 12 hours before the Surya Grahan. According to drikpanchang.com, during Solar Eclipse Sutak is observed for 4 Prahars and during Lunar Eclipse Sutak is observed for 3 Prahars before Eclipse. There are a total of 8 Prahars from Sunrise to Sunrise. Hence Sutak is observed for 12 hours before Solar Eclipse and for 9 hours before Lunar Eclipse.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

WHAT NOT TO DO DURING SUTAK KAAL?

During any type of eclipse, there are a few dos and don'ts which most follow. It is believed that during Sutak Kaal, everything gets contaminated including food items, water etc. Therefore, precautions are taken to keep away the harmful side effects. Pregnant women are strictly advised not to venture out during Eclipse. Many refrain from drinking water during the time period of eclipse.

Also, the preparation of food or eating is prohibited during the Grahan. Commencing any auspicious task is avoided by many as well.

However, Sutak is observed only when Eclipse is visible in that part of the place. But the Surya Grahan on April 20 is not visible in India. 

WHERE TO WATCH SOLAR ECLIPSE 2023

It will not be visible in India but skygazers can watch it on TimeAndDate.com's live stream on their YouTube channel from 9:30 pm ET on April 19 (7 am IST on April 20). You can also check out live streams on NASA's YouTube channel.

A total solar eclipse will only be visible in Exmouth -a town on the western coast of Australia, according to the Government of Western Australia. But a partial eclipse will be visible in Southeast Asia, the East Indies, the Philippines, New Zealand other parts of Australia. Skywatchers in Timor-Leste and parts of Indonesia will be able to witness an annular eclipse, reportedly.

