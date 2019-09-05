Teachers' Day 2019: Here are some videos to dedicate to your mentors—Watch

The day to honour and thank our dear mentors, Teachers' Day is here and celebrations are going on in schools with full gusto! Teachers are the ones who catch us when we fall and teach us some of the most important lessons in life. Without them, there would be no learning. Every successful person was once a student, working under the guidance of an illuminated mind. Perhaps it is a small recognition of their contribution to the society that each year, on September 5, the nation celebrates Teacher's Day.

On the occasion of Teachers' Day, we bring you some of the best videos on YouTube that you can dedicate to your mentors and share a laugh!

This video will take you back to your school days for sure! With high entertainment quotient, watch this video with your teacher and have a laugh.

Another one focusing on the different types of teachers in school, the video will surely tickle your funny bone! After all, who can forget the 'Queen of hearts' on whom the entire school had a crush on?

Well, we have all faced the 'master of surprises' in our school! Remember those surprise tests and how scary they used to be? This video will surely take you down the memory lane.

“I don't want any distraction in my class, is this a fish market?”, this is perhaps one of the most common phrases we all have heard from our dearest school teachers! This video is one of the most hilarious videos on the internet!

Last but not least, do have a look at this video which will make you wish you were a child again!

Here's wishing everyone a very Happy Teachers' Day!