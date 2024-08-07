Teej 2024: Easy Snacks You Can Easily Prepare at Home

Teej 2024: In India and Nepal, ladies celebrate Teej, a colorful and exuberant holiday that heralds the start of the monsoon season. It's a time to feast, fast, and enjoy the holiday with loved ones. As important as the customary fasting is to the celebration, making and serving delectable food is also a must. Here are some delicious and simple snacks you can make for Teej 2024 at home.

Ghewar

A typical Rajasthani dessert that is especially well-liked during Teej is ghewar. Made with wheat, ghee, and sugar syrup, this disc-shaped treat is frequently garnished with shards of almond. Although making Ghewar at home might seem difficult, you can become an expert at this delicate dish with some practice. To create the batter, simply combine flour, ghee, and water. Deep fried the batter in ghee until it takes on the texture of a net. Lastly, coat it with sugar syrup and add some nuts as a garnish.

Ladoo Besan

Besan Ladoo is a straightforward but delectable dessert made with sugar, ghee, and gram flour. This is made by roasting gram flour in ghee until it becomes golden brown and smells nutty. Roll the mixture into spheres after thoroughly mixing in the cardamom powder and sugar. Not only are these ladoos a kid and adult favorite, but they're also quite simple to make.

Samosa

Samosas are a traditional Indian food that are very simple to prepare at home. Teej is best celebrated with samosas, which are crispy pastry pockets filled with a spicy potato concoction. To make them, mix flour, oil, and water to produce a dough, then stuff it with a mixture of peas, boiled potatoes, and spices. Fry till golden brown, then serve hot with chutney made with mint.

Kachori

Another delicious food that's ideal for Teej is kachoris. A spicy lentil mixture fills these deep-fried cakes. Grind soaked lentils with spices to make the filling, then pour the mixture into a dough made of wheat and water. The kachoris should be fried till crispy and golden.

Malpua

Malpua is a popular treat during festivals that resembles sweet pancakes. To create malpua, mix flour, milk, and sugar into a batter and cook it until it turns golden brown. After soaking the deep-fried malpuas in sugar syrup, serve them warm with chopped nuts on top.

Teej 2024 is the ideal time to enjoy these simple-to-make snacks with loved ones. These homemade sweets will make your celebrations happier and more flavorful as you celebrate the occasion.