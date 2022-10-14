Tulsi Vivah 2022: Date, Significance and Shubh Muhurat

Tulsi Vivah 2022: The significant Chaturmas month in Hinduism is about to end in a few days. Notably, Chaturmas ends on the Ekadashi of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month and on this day, Lord Vishnu wakes up after sleeping for so long. This day is also known as Dev Uthani Ekadashi or Pravodhini Ekadashi. According to Hinduism, Tulsi Vivah is conducted on the next day of Dev Uthani Ekadashi i.e. on Dwadashi Tithi. On this auspicious occasion, Tulsi which is the most revered plant in Hinduism, is married to Lord Shaligram.

Tulsi Vivah 2022: Date

Every year Tulsi Puja is celebrated on the Dwadashi date of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month. This year the Dwadashi date of Kartik month will fall on Saturday, November 05, 2022. The day is highly auspicious and important for the devotees of this day as prior this day, Lord Vishnu wakes up from a long sleep of four months and pay attention to the prayers of his devotees.

Tulsi Vivah 2022: Shubh Muhurat

Dwadashi date starts: 04 November 2022 at 06:08 pm

Dwadashi date ends: 05 November 2022 till 05:06 PM

Tulsi Vivah 2022: Significance

According to religious beliefs, if you worship Mata Tulsi and Lord Shaligram on the day of Tulsi Vivah, all the wishes of the devotees are fulfilled. Moreover, happiness and prosperity remain in their married life. Along with this, the problems between husband and wife also get resolved.

