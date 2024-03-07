Unlock The Mysteries Of Lord Shiva, Puja Timings, and Rituals Before Maha Shivaratri

As the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivaratri approaches on Friday, 8th March, the celestial alignments are aligning to create a powerful energy vortex. According to Astrologer Parduman Suri, Maha Shivaratri holds profound significance for spiritual seekers, especially as the Shiva Yoga and Siddha Yoga are forming in the Dhanishta Nakshatra during this time.

It is advised for practitioners to remain up and take in the heavenly spirit on the night of Lord Shiva. Without Shiva, the world and its people are said to be incomplete because, when the 'i' is taken out of Shiva, all that is left is a lifeless body. It is thought that this day offers the greatest chance for self-realisation.

One of the key practices during Maha Shivaratri is meditating on the form of Lord Shiva, which reveals deep insights into the symbolism behind each element:

Moon on the Forehead: The crescent moon on Shiva's forehead symbolizes the importance of keeping one's intellect calm and cool. Snake: The snake around Shiva's neck signifies the need to stay away from desires, which can lead to destruction. Kamandalu: The water vessel (Kamandalu) symbolizes the importance of keeping one's personal and familial secrets hidden. Trident (Trishul): The trident held by Lord Shiva represents the three qualities of Rajas, Tamas, and Satva. These qualities are necessary for the operation of creation. Mount Kailash: Shiva's abode on Mount Kailash signifies the importance of choosing elevated paths in life.

Maha Shivaratri Puja Timings and Rituals

The Maha Shivaratri Vrat Puja begins in the Pradosha Kaal, and the auspicious Shiva Yoga will be present until midnight, 12:05 AM. This will be followed by the Siddha Yoga, which will commence thereafter. The Dhanishta Nakshatra Yoga will be present from 8:12 AM to the next day, Saturday, at 6:42 AM.

Temples around the world conduct Jalabhishek (ritual of pouring water) throughout the day, and special worship ceremonies are performed in four segments. Couples who worship Lord Shiva on Mahashivratri are believed to receive blessings of happiness and prosperity.

Significance of Abhishek on Maha Shivaratri