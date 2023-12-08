Utpanna Ekadashi 2023: Check Date, Vrat Katha, Significance And More

Utpanna Ekadashi, observed annually on the Ekadashi date of Krishna Paksha in the Margashirsha month, is set to be observed on December 8, according to the Panchang. On this day, devotees worship Lord Vishnu and, uniquely, Lord Krishna, as Margashirsha holds special significance for him. Worship during this time is believed to bring joy and fulfill devotees' wishes. Fasting on Utpanna Ekadashi is said to provide relief from sorrows and sins, with the observance considered complete when the fasting story is read and heard after the puja.

Utpanna Ekadashi Vrat Katha: In Sanatan Dharma, no fast is considered complete without the Katha and hence reading the Vrat Katha during the puja is considered mandatory. Ekadashi date of Krishna Paksha of Margashirsha month is known as Utpana Ekadashi.

Utpanna Ekadashi Vrat Katha -

According to the reports, there was a city named Chandravati in Satyayuga and in this city Brahmavanshaj Nadi Jang used to rule. He had a son, whose name was Mur. Who was a very powerful demon and by his strength and power he had troubled the gods not only on earth but also in the heavenly world. Troubled by the terror of Mur, all the gods reached Lord Shankar and told him their plight. The gods appealed to Lord Shiva for help. Lord Shiva said that the solution to this problem is only with Lord Vishnu and then all the gods reached Lord Vishnu.

After reaching there he narrated his plight to Lord Vishnu. After hearing this, Lord Vishnu assured him that Mur would definitely be defeated. After this, there was a war between Mur and Lord Vishnu for thousands of years. But Murr did not give up. Lord Vishnu started feeling sleepy in the middle of the war, so he went to sleep in a cave called Hemvati in Badrikashram. Mur also followed them into the cave. Seeing Lord Vishnu sleeping, he went to attack him and as soon as Mur raised his weapon, a beautiful girl appeared from Shri Hari who fought with Mur.

The peacock became unconscious due to Sundari's attack, after which his head was severed from the body. This is how Mur came to an end. When Lord Vishnu woke up from sleep, he was surprised to see the beautiful woman. The day she appeared was Ekadashi of Margashirsha month, hence Lord Vishnu named her Ekadashi and asked her to ask for a boon.

On this Ekadashi said that O Shri Hari, your Maya is limitless. I want to ask from you that whoever fasts on the day of Ekadashi, all his sins get destroyed. On this, Lord Vishnu gave a boon on Ekadashi that from today onwards, whoever keeps fast on Ekadashi of every month, all his sins will be destroyed and he will get a place in Vishnuloka. Lord Shri Hari said that among all the fasts, Ekadashi fast will be the most favorite for me. From then till today Ekadashi fast has been observed.

Significance:

Devotees observe fasting on Utpanna Ekadashi to seek Lord Vishnu's blessings and express gratitude for his divine protection. Observing this fast is believed to remove sins, grant prosperity, and bring spiritual upliftment.

As with many Ekadashi observances, devotees stay awake during the night, engage in prayers, and break their fast on the next day, Dwadashi, after performing the morning rituals.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)