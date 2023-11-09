When Is Diwali? Check Date, Shubh Muhurat, And Significance

Diwali, a highly anticipated Hindu festival in India, is marked with enthusiasm and grand celebrations nationwide. It falls on the Amavasya Tithi of the Kartik month, as per Drik Panchang. This year, the joyous occasion of Diwali is on November 12, Sunday. Muhurat holds significance in Hindu festivals, guiding the timing of pujas dedicated to specific deities. During Diwali, devotees seek the blessings of Maa Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha.

Gurudev Shrie Kashyap, Chairman and Founder of All India Institute of Occult Science and True Vastu, shares with us the date and shubh muhurat of Diwali 2023.

Diwali 2023: Date

This year, Diwali will be celebrated on November 12.

Also read: Dhanteras 2023: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Significance - All You Need To Know

Diwali 2023 Timing: Shubh Muhurat

1. From 5:25 pm (17:25) to 5:41 pm (17:41 pm) on November 12 - This is a good time for Diwali worship due to Amavasya, Pradosh Kaal, Meshal Lagna (variable ascendant) and Shubh Choghadiya.

2. From 05:41 pm (17:41 pm) to 7:36 pm (19:36 pm) - This is the best time for Diwali worship due to Amavasya, Pradosh Kaal, Vrishalagna (fixed ascendant) and Shubha (19:05) and then Amrit Chaghadiya.

3. From 7:36 PM (19:36 PM) to 8:05 PM (20:05 PM) - This is a great time for Diwali worship due to Amavasya, Pradosh Kaal, Mithuna Lagna (dual ascendant) and Amrit Chaghadiya.

4. From 8:05 pm (20:05 pm) to 9:51 pm (21:51 pm) - This is also the best time for Diwali worship due to Amavasya, Nishitha Kaal, Mithuna Lagna (dual ascendant) and Amrit (20:45) and then Char Choghadiya.

5. From 9:51 PM (21:51 PM) to 10:25 PM (22:25 PM) - This is also the right time for Diwali worship due to Amavasya, Nishith Kaal, Karka Lagna (Char Lagna) and Char Choghadiya.

Shubh Muhurat For Diwali:

From 2:45 pm (14:45 pm) to 4:05 pm (16:05 pm) - this is the best time for Diwali worship due to Amavasya, Meena Lagna (dual ascendant) and Ayushman.

Why Is Diwali Celebrated?

Gurudev Shrie Kashyap emphasizes that Diwali, rooted in mythological tales and Vedic wisdom, transcends being just a festival. Its origin is traced back to the joyous return of Lord Rama and Sita to Ayodhya, marked by people lighting diyas along their path. This celebration symbolizes the triumph of good over evil, light over darkness, and imparts a profound lesson on conquering ego and pride to discover inner light amid the darkness.