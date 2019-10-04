Why women need to find their inner Durga to kill today's 'Mahishasur'

Durga Durga!

Invoke the goddess this Pujo and feel her blessing bestowed on you.

This holy chant reverberates in the soul of all those who immerse themselves in the bhakti of Goddess Durga--the form of Shakti, which embodies power in itself. Maa Durga is often described as the influential diety, who won her fight of good over evil, and ensured that the spirit of ‘righteousness’ prevails.

Maa is a matriarchal goddess figure. And in today’s testing times, women must embody the shakti to live a dignified life. French author Simone de Beauvoir was right in saying that 'one is not born but rather becomes a woman'. The honour and pride of being a woman are challenged each day —be it on roads, at the workplace or at home.

And to fight the demon of today, women can actually get inspired by Maa Durga's life and take some lessons:

Fear no evil

Even today, you will find a demon in the face of ‘Mahishasur’, who needs to be killed and put to rest for others to learn from the mistakes. Maa Durga destroyed the evil, by winning over the deadly demon ‘Mahishasur’—a legend which is known to all (more so during the Navratri).

The famous mythological legend goes that Mahishasur was a demon (asura), who could change his form from a buffalo to a human at any given time. Mahishasur, in order to capture the heavens, set out on a battle with his huge army. The battle that ensued between the demons lead by Mahishasur and the gods headed by Lord Indra, saw the emergence of the mystical power named 'Durga', which destroyed the evil face of the demon forever.

Like in the legend - the form of Shakti kills Mahishasur and outshines in her battle against all odds—the example set by the Goddess of not feeling inferior at any cost needs to be understood in the present day by all women.

Muscle power is not everything

Those who fear that belonging to the fairer sex deprives them of having certain muscular capabilities Goddess Durga's stories and legends can teach you a thing or two for inspiration.

The legend may be seen or read by many as just a form of tale, which is told and re-told to children during the Durga Puja festival, however, to me, if anything can be imbibed from it, is the fact that even the most powerful of the gods—Brahma, Vishnu and Mahesh, needed a strong, powerful Goddess Durga to come to the forefront and slay the evil. The reason which explains why this form of Durga is celebrated during the nine-day long festival across the globe.

Find your inner Durga

If our gods can do it, why not us? Why is it that a woman can’t emulate the nine forms of Durga, namely—Shailaputrī, Brahmachārinī, Chandraghanṭā, Kuṣhmāndā, Skandamātā, Kātyāyanī, Kālarātrī, Mahāgaurī and Siddhidātrī, in herself and unfold a new chapter in the history of creation. Every woman needs to find her own Durga in order to survive in this evil world and emerge a winner.

Keep your spirit alive

Remember, like in the legends bygone, there will always be a demon making his way into our lives—but the spirit of not giving up and raising your voice when needed, can be laid with a solid foundation of belief. Goddess Durga, didn’t just kill Mahishasur, there are many tales and stories associated with the fighting zeal of the mother, to secure the world and uproot the evil. Be it the killings of Chanda-Munda, Shumbh-Nishumbh, Madhu-Kaitabh, Raktabeej or Mahishasur—each tale loads us with a feeling of triumph and faith that whatever the circumstances are, never think you are too weak or incapable of putting up a brave front.

Spread love

Goddess Durga in her mother avatar is an epitome of love and affection. While the world is filled with hatred, we must not forget to spread the love around us. Helping the needy and living a just life should be the motto. Every woman in her family plays different roles and love forms the foundation of each one. Look up to Maa Durga for blessing you and your loved ones. Spread love no hate.

On this Navratri and Durga Puja, let's pledge to Goddess Durga - that we as women will never step backwards when in trouble and give a befitting reply to the demon, who may come in any garb to harm or induce us. Let the shakti of Durga, be present in each woman, who fights her life’s battles every day.

Durga Devi Namostute!