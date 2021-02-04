World Cancer Day 2021: Easy lifestyle changes to keep cancer at bay!

New Delhi: On World Cancer Day, while we take a minute to list out measures which can help in preventing the deadly disease, did you know a mere 5–10% of all cancer cases are due to genetic defects?

Also, a staggering 90–95% are due to environmental and lifestyle factors, according to a study published National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI).

Cancer, one of the most dreaded diseases globally, is surely not a death sentence. While there has been immense progress in cancer research and treatment, it is important to note that it is a preventable disease, if diagnosed at an early stage.

Below are a few common lifestyle changes that you can make in order to prevent the C-word:

Quit Smoking

Smoking and intake of tobacco has various adverse effects on health and can develop various kinds of cancers in the body including cancer of the lung, mouth, throat, larynx, pancreas, bladder, cervix and kidney. NCBI study claims, compared with nonsmokers, male smokers are 23 times and female smokers 17 times more likely to develop lung cancer.

Avoid Alcohol

Alcohol consumption also increases the risk of developing at least six kinds of cancer, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Alcohol consumption damages cells DNA causing a cell to go out of control and create cancer tumours.

Eat Healthy

An antioxidant, vitamin and mineral-rich diet, which includes green vegetables, fruits, nuts, and whole grains can improve your immunity and help you stay away from cancer. Also, avoid packaged and processed food.

Exercise More

Obesity also increases the risk of cancer. So make it a habit to exercise for a healthier and stronger body.

Use sunscreen

To avoid skin cancer, make sure to always apply sunscreen before moving out in the sun. Also avoid direct exposure to the sun at noon, when it is the harshest.

Get vaccinated

Cervical cancer is caused by the human papillomavirus and we have an HPV vaccine available to prevent cervical cancer. We also have vaccine for hepatitis B virus (HBV), which can prevent liver cancer. So make sure to get the Hepatitis B vaccine and innoculate young girls HPV vaccine to prevent cervical cancer. Also, practice safe sex by using condoms.

Each year February 4 is celebrated as World Cancer Day to raise awareness and reduce the cancer burden worldwide.