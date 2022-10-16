World Food Day 2022: Significance of this day and ways to honour it

World Food Day 2022: Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FOA) was founded in 1945 and established the resolution to observe World Food Day on 16th October every year. World Food Day was first commemorated by the FOA in 1979, World Food Day aims to promote healthy diets and eradicate hunger issues by 2030.

World Food Day 2022: Significance

Every year on October 16, World Food Day serves as a crucial reminder to recommit to strategies and initiatives that promote better food production, better nutrition, a better environment, and a better quality of life for all.

The prolonged pandemic, threats from climate change, rising prices, and global conflicts have all resulted in an estimated 828 million people who faced food scarcity in 2021, these worsen the situation concerning global food security. About 150 million more people have been added since the last year.

World Food Day 2022: Theme

The theme for 2022 is 'Safe food today for a healthy tomorrow' which stresses that production and consumption of safe food have “immediate and long-term benefits for people, the planet, and the economy.”

World Food Day 2022: What you can do?

- The first step is to educate the people around you, especially your children about this day and its purpose.

- Provide them with resources made to get the children thinking and talking about hunger, food waste and more.

- Use this opportunity to get your children thinking about food and how it can be sustainably sourced and responsibly consumed and distributed.

- Plan activities and events if you are able and you can take help from the UN website regarding the same.

Donate food instead of wasting it, give it to food banks or relief organisations who will distribute these packages to people who have no access to food.