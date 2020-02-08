Delhi Assembly Election 2020 exit polls: Watch Zee News Maha Exit Poll to know mood of voters

New Delhi: Polling for the 70-member Delhi Assembly on Saturday (February 8) decided the fate of 672 candidates from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and other smaller parties as well as independents. Different pollsters will come up with their exit polls on the Delhi Assembly election 2020 after the end of voting at 6 pm.

The Delhi election exit polls will predict the seat tally and vote percentage of AAP, BJP, Congress, and others. Zee News will telecast the Maha Exit Poll, which is an amalgamation of the exit polls by different agencies, from 6 pm.

Delhi primarily witnessed a three-cornered contest between the ruling AAP, BJP, and Congress. The results for the Delhi election will be announced on February 11, but before that, the exit polls and Zee News Maha Exit Poll on Saturday evening will try to give a picture of what will happen on Tuesday when the electronic voting machines (EVMs) are opened.

Notably, over 1.47 crore eligible voters, including 2.08 lakh first-timers, are eligible to exercise their franchise today.

While the ruling AAP led by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is hoping to repeat its landslide victory in the 2015 Delhi Assembly election, the BJP is banking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to regain power in the national capital after more than two decades.

Delhi last saw a BJP government in 1998 after which the Congress won three consecutive elections before the emergence of AAP which sprang a surprise in December 2013 by emerging as the second-largest party followed by its massive win in the 2015 election. In the last Delhi poll, the AAP won 67 of the 70 seats while BJP got only 3 and Congress ended with a zero.