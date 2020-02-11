Delhi election result live: Congress still at zero, AAP's Arvind Kejriwal set to returns as CM

New Delhi: In the early trends of counting for the 70-member Assembly seats on Tuesday (February 11), Congress is still at zero, while AAP's Arvind Kejriwal set to returns as Chief Minister for the third term.

Haroon Yusuf was leading from Muslim-dominated constituency Ballimaran in the early trends, but again he started trailing thereby dashing hopes of Congress. Yosuf, who has been three-time minister in the Congress-led government in Delhi, is confident of wresting his pocket borough from Aam Aadmi Pary's Imran Hussain.

Yusuf had won from this constituency five times between 1993 and 2013.

In 2015, however, Ballimaran had voted for Arvind Kejriwal's party, which posted a record win with 67 of Delhi's 70 seats.

Aam Aadmi Party has crossed the majority mark of 36 as per early trends, while the BJP is on course to improve its 2015 seat count.

Earlier in the day, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari expressed confidence that his party will form the government in the national capital with a comfortable majority.

Tiwari told reporters, "I am not nervous. I am confident that it will be a good day for BJP. We are coming to power in Delhi today. Do not be surprised if we win 55 seats."