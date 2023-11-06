BREAKING: Delhi Govt Announces Rs 7,000 Festival Bonus For Group B, C Non-Gazetted Employees Ahead Of Diwali

NEW DELHI: In a significant development, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party government on Monday announced a festival bonus of Rs 7,000 for the Group B, C Non-Gazetted employees in view of the upcoming festival of Diwali. The chief minister further stated that a total of Rs 56,000 crores will be spent to provide this bonus to the Group B and C Non-Gazetted employees of the Delhi government.

"...We will provide Rs 7,000 as a bonus to the Group B non-gazetted and Group C employees of Delhi Government. Currently, around 80,000 Group B non-gazetted and Group C employees are working with Delhi Govt. A total of Rs 56 crores will be spent to provide this bonus," CM Kejriwal said.

#WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says "...We will provide Rs 7,000 as a bonus to the Group B non-gazetted and Group C employees of Delhi Government. Currently, around 80,000 Group B non-gazetted and Group C employees are working with Delhi Govt. A total of Rs 56 crores will be… pic.twitter.com/A42efxIIsG — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2023

The move is likely to benefit around 80,000 Group B non-gazetted and Group C employees working with the Delhi government.

Meanwhile, the Delhi CM is expected to review the situation in view of the deteriorating air pollution levels in the national capital region. The meeting, which will be held around 12 noon, will be attended by Delhi's Environment Minister Gopal Rai and officials of all concerned departments. The high-level meeting will be held at the Delhi Secretariat.