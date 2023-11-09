Delhi Govt Calls Meeting As Thick Smog, Severe Pollution Chokes National Capital

New Delhi: Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has called a meeting of all the ministers of the government on Thursday afternoon to discuss measures as the air quality continued to remain in the severe category in the city. As per the Office of the Environment Minister, the meeting will be attended by Finance and Revenue Minister Atishi, Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj, Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot, Social Welfare Minister Rajkumar Anand and Food and Supply Minister Imran Hussain. The meeting will be held at the Delhi Secretariat at 12:30 PM.

"In view of the serious situation of pollution in Delhi, Environment Minister Gopal Rai called a meeting of all the ministers of Delhi," officials said. On the issue of stubble burning in Punjab, Rai said, "Stubble burning is much less than last year. Previously, stubble burning was happening in a scattered manner. Now that the sowing season is coming, they are in a rush to burn it all. We are talking to the people there. We need immediate action there..."

The Delhi Environment Minister further added, "The speed of the air has never been still for so long. In this condition, we are trying to reduce all the sources (of pollution). As a blanket layer is there, pollution is trapped inside as well. If we do not control the new pollution, then the level will increase very much... That's why we are taking so many strict measures. Whether it's the winter action plan, GRAP, or implementing the direction given by the Supreme Court..."

The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in the National Capital continues to be in the 'severe' category, as per the data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Toxic smog continued to persist over several parts of the city on Thursday morning. According to the data issued by the System of Air Quality Forecasting and Research (SAFAR-India), AQI in Anand Vihar was recorded at 432 (severe category), while RK Puram area the AQI stood at 453 (severe category). The air quality at Punjab Bagh was recorded at 444 (severe category), while ITO stands at 441 (severe category).

As Delhi's air quality again dropped to the 'severe' category on Wednesday with the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 426, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi said open burning of garbage, dumping of construction waste and use of tandoors in restaurants were among the top contributors to rising air pollution in the national capital.

In view of the worsening air quality, the Delhi government announced that the December winter break of all schools has been rescheduled and it will be now from November 9 to November 18. Also, the transport department has been issued directions to ban app-based taxis "in accordance with the Supreme Court's orders", according to Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai.

New NASA Images Reveal Toxic Smog Expanding Over North India



In a stark revelation, NASA's latest satellite imagery has laid bare the expanding menace of toxic smog over Northern India, with Delhi at the epicentre of what experts are now deeming an imminent air pollution "crisis." NASA Worldview's visuals paint a disconcerting picture, portraying a thick layer of smog blanketing the northern plains of India. The repercussions of this alarming phenomenon extend beyond Delhi, as several cities in North India grapple with deteriorating air quality, hinting at a broader environmental challenge.

Farm Fires Amplify Pollution Woes



The smog's origin is multifaceted, potentially stemming from various polluting sources, including a surge in farm fires in Punjab and Haryana. Recent data from NASA underscores a staggering 740% increase in these fires, intensifying concerns about their contribution to the hazardous air quality.

Delhi's Escalating Air Quality Crisis



Delhi, in particular, finds itself trapped in a relentless cycle of worsening air quality. The Air Quality Index (AQI) consistently lingers in the 'severe category,' driven by factors such as vehicular emissions and smoke from stubble burning in neighbouring states.

Neighbouring Cities Grapple With Soaring Pollution Levels



The air quality situation extends its grip to neighbouring cities, with Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Noida, Greater Noida, and Faridabad registering alarming AQI levels. The severity of the situation demands urgent attention and decisive measures.

Cloud Seeding To Tackle Pollution Woes In Delhi



As Delhi contends with severe air quality, Environment Minister Gopal Rai announces a novel approach—artificial rain through cloud seeding. Collaborating with scientists from IIT-Kanpur, the government aims to execute a pilot project if specific cloud conditions are met on November 20-21.

What Is Cloud Seeding?



Notably, cloud seeding requires the presence of moisture-filled clouds, which are not always available or predictable. Cold air is denser and moves slower than warm air, so it traps pollution and doesn't whisk it away. This means that air pollution in the winter remains in place for much longer than during the summer.

Supreme Court Steps In



Expressing grave concern, the Supreme Court directed an immediate halt to stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana, and western Uttar Pradesh. The court holds local authorities accountable for preventing crop burning and emphasizes the malfunctioning of previously installed smog towers, urging swift repairs. A bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia made the local State House Officer, under the overall supervision of the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, responsible for preventing crop burning.

Further, the top court noted that smog towers installed as per an earlier order are not working and directed the government to ensure they are repaired.

Odd-Even Rule Returns



In response to escalating air quality concerns, the Delhi government reinstated the odd-even rule from November 13 to 20. This traffic management measure aims to mitigate vehicular emissions and alleviate the burden on the city's polluted air.

Health Risks Amplify



Residents and commuters in Delhi report breathing problems, heightening the urgency for comprehensive actions. With the Air Quality Index soaring beyond 400, the health risks, particularly for those with respiratory issues, become increasingly alarming. The AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good'; 51 and 100 'satisfactory'; 101 and 200 'moderate'; 201 and 300 'poor'; 301 and 400 'very poor'; and 401 and 500 'severe'.