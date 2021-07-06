Delhi government launches social security scheme, portal for COVID-19 hit families

NEW DELHI: In a major initiative, the Delhi government on Tuesday launched a new social security scheme and a dedicated portal to provide financial assistance to the COVID-19 hit families.

The new social security scheme for COVID-19 affected families and the portal were launched by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Under the 'Mukhyamantri COVID-19 Pariwar Aarthik Sahayata Yojana', Rs 50,000 ex gratia will be given to every family that lost a member to COVID-19 and an additional Rs 2,500 per month will be given if the deceased was the sole breadwinner.

CM Kejriwal said Delhi has faced four waves of coronavirus. The fourth one affected almost every family and many people died.

"Many children were orphaned due to COVID, many families lost their sole breadwinner. In such a case, being a responsible government, we conceptualised this scheme," he said.

"We are launching a portal through which such people can apply for financial assistance. Our representatives will also visit such families and get applications filled up," he said during the launch.

The AAP chief said that the Delhi government officers will also visit families who've lost their loved ones to the COVID-19 pandemic. They won't reject claims if any documents are missing.

"We have to ensure that we provide financial assistance to such families as soon as possible," he added. The Delhi government's Department of Social Welfare had notified the 'Mukhyamantri COVID-19 Pariwar Aarthik Sahayata Yojana' on June 22.

